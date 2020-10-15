“NH Today” host Jack Heath signed off with a goodbye Thursday, saying it was the last day he would broadcast his 6 to 9 a.m. show on WGIR-AM 610, an iHeartRadio radio station.
“I have been honored and humbled to host the show for nearly 7 plus years there,” Heath said on a Facebook post.
“I am especially grateful to the listeners for being there and proud of the work I was able to do to help NH’s great nonprofits and advocate for our veterans — a mission I will continue. This is not a goodbye but a thank you for now. Until we talk again, thanks...Stay tuned. JH.”