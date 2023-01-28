Pacific Northwest Ballet is looking more like our society these days. Over the company's 50-year history, its roster has included very few Black members; in the past, popular dancers like the late Kabby Mitchell III (who danced with the company in its early years) and Kiyon (Gaines) Ross (now the company's associate artistic director) were generally the only Black faces onstage. But there's been a change in the past few years: PNB now has 10 dancers in the 46-member company who identify as Black.

On a recent afternoon, five of those dancers — principal Jonathan Batista (who joined PNB in 2021), soloists Dammiel Cruz-Garrido (2016) and Amanda Morgan (2016), and corps de ballet members Audrey Malek (2021) and Ginabel Peterson (2021) — took a break from rehearsing the upcoming production of "Giselle" to gather around a table at PNB's library and talk about their experiences. (Other Black members of the company include corps de ballet members Ashton Edwards and Zsilas Michael Hughes, and apprentices Rosalyn Hutsell, Larry Lancaster and Destiny Wimpye.) Excerpts from that conversation follow, edited for length.