Adam Sandler takes a back seat to his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” 

 Netflix/TNS

Some folks can't accept that Adam Sandler is a grownup. They still see him as the goofball spewing gibberish on "Saturday Night Live" or the hothead screaming obscenities at Bob Barker in "Happy Gilmore." They ignore the 56-year-old actor/producer's diverse output in recent years, including serious dramas ("Uncut Gems"), children's fare ("Hotel Transylvania 3"), romantic capers ("Murder Mystery") and uplifting sports flicks ("Hustle").

Not all his efforts are great. He's "earned" 37 Golden Raspberry Award nominations, the most of anyone other than Sylvester Stallone. His latest, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," which starts streaming Friday on Netflix, isn't going to earn him major pans or praise. But it's another example of his eclectic tastes and desire to expand his audience.