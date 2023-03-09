Shiffrin can set World Cup record before 28th birthday Reuters Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mikaela Shiffrin could give herself an early birthday present this weekend by breaking Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins on the Swedish great's home snow.The American skier, who will turn 28 next Monday, has a good chance to equal the record on Friday in a giant slalom in Are, the Swedish resort where she took her first win in December 2012.If the five times overall World Cup champion does that, then the first chance to break the record will be a slalom on Saturday.The giant slalom and slalom are Shiffrin's favorite disciplines -- with 52 slaloms and 19 giants in her current tally of 85 World Cup wins.Whereas Stenmark's success in the 1970s and 80s was limited to slalom and giant slalom, Shiffrin has also won in downhill, super-G, combined and parallel.Friday's race comes just over three weeks since the American won giant slalom gold at the world championships in Meribel, France.She is also a previous Olympic champion in both slalom and giant.Shiffrin has competed in three speed races since the championships, with a best result of fourth in a super-G in Kvitfjell, Norway.She took her 85th win on Jan. 28 in the Czech resort of Spindleruv Mlyn and clinched her fifth overall World Cup globe in Kvitfjell.She broke compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82 World Cup wins in January.Should she fail to equal the all-time record in Sweden, Shiffrin still has the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra, on March 15-19."It (equalling and then over-taking the record) might not happen this season but I think I am skiing well enough that it could. It's a pretty amazing position to be in," Shiffrin said in Kvitfjell.(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPerfect match: Joey's Diner in Amherst becomes MaryAnn'sRobert Kennedy Jr. says he's eyeing 2024 Democratic run for presidentConcord parents speak out in support of parent, teacher in clothing controversyManchester: Pearl Street parking lot apartment building heads to ZBAVideos show confrontations, fights preceding deadly shooting outside Manchester barMan says he was forced to remove political signs to register his vehicleManchester schools reject records request about reasons for Parker Varney principal's absenceBedford's Caleb Richmond advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! high school reunion showNew Boston nurse accused of breaking patient's fingers goes on trialDWI License Revocations Images Videos CollectionsSledding in AmherstKids have fun at the Currier with visiting artist Owen LoweryIt's maple syrup season at Peterson Sugar HouseMerrimack Winter CarnivalGoing down the hill in DerryPublic skating at Everett ArenaDiv. I girls basketball semisDiv. IV girls basketball finalDiv. IV boys basketball final Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT