MANCHESTER -- City fire officials have announced additional information, including a planned street closure and shuttle bus service, related to funeral services being held Thursday for a rookie firefighter who died at his Manchester home last weekend.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan said firefighter Mason Murphy, 25, was found dead in his apartment on Sunday. Murphy was hired in August and was assigned to Engine Co. 9 out of the fire house on Calef Road.
Goonan said firefighters responded to a report of cardiac arrest and ineffective breathing at a home on Somerville Street around 6:46 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters realized the victim was Murphy.
According to his obituary, "Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 8 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester. After calling hours, all are welcome and invited to the Alpine Club, 175 Putnam St., Manchester, to celebrate Mason's life and memory. A funeral service is planned for Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, followed by a private burial in Rhode Island."
According to Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns, Chestnut Street will be closed from Brook Street to Harrison Street from 2 to 8 p.m. According to Burns, shuttle bus service will be provided from the Victory Parking Garage and Pearl Street parking lot for those using those locations for parking to attend the calling hours.
"Born in Kansas on May 26, 1994, he was the son of Mark J. Murphy and Kari (Sugarman) Jackson," his obituary reads. "He graduated from Manchester Community College with a management degree and from the New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord, realizing his lifelong goal of becoming an EMT and Firefighter. Mason served the community of Goose Creek, S.C., before joining his dream department: the Manchester Fire Department.
"Mason loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowboarding, hiking, riding his motorcycles, and playing lacrosse and football. Most of all, he loved being with his family, his girlfriend Ally, his friends, and his dogs."
State officials continue to offer condolences to Murphy’s family this week on social media.
“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Manchester firefighter Mason Murphy,” tweeted Gov. Chris Sununu. “Mason will be remembered for his selfless service to the protection of the Queen City and its citizens. All of New Hampshire mourns the loss of Mason.”
“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Manchester firefighter Mason Murphy,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. “Our community’s thoughts are with his loved ones as well as his extended @ManchesterFD family during this difficult time.”
"In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter at https://www.manchesteranimalshelter.org," the obituary states.