DAVID MOULTON, a manager at Candia’s Town Cabin Pub, remembers a visitor from Tennessee. “He had on a big cowboy hat, and he ordered a steak. When he finished he said, ‘That was the greatest steak I have ever had in my life.’”
The Town Cabin Pub, off Exit 3 in Candia, won a Silver designation for “Best Hearty Dinner” in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s recent Readers Choice poll. This is the first time the pub was one of the top vote-getters.
Joe Sobol and Craig St. Pierre’s vision for an all-purpose dining and entertainment center continues to grow, with a 700-foot expansion planned so the Town Cabin can keep doing what it does best.
Sit-down, to-go or just hang out
Town Cabin is part of the Candia First Stoppe complex and encompasses several entities. There’s the actual sit-down restaurant with booths, tables and a fully-stocked bar. There’s the deli, where the hungry in a hurry can order Town Cabin’s signature dishes for take-home. An even quicker option allows shoppers to pick up cold packaged Town Cabin meals from a refrigerated container. Town Cabin produces its own baked goods, for dessert or take-home, and there’s even a mini-butcher shop attached to the deli.
The Town Cabin family shares its space, and an amicable relationship, with a Dunkin’ franchise. The Country Store features a wine selection and a cabinet of New Hampshire gifts such as maple and honey. There’s also an ice-cream truck in the summer and a new venue, the Barnyard, also open in summer.
The main dining room has comfortable decor to go with the comfort food. Antiques and vintage car models line the walls, with one corner devoted to a fishing theme and the slogan, “What happens at the cabin stays at the cabin.”
Accommodating customers
On a recent weekday afternoon, Moulton sat down with fellow manager Liz Saunders to talk about the complex, the concept, and those hearty dinners.
Sobol and St. Pierre have owned the property, and the Irving station, since 2011, according to Moulton. They began with the Country Store and a deli, formerly Lindy’s Deli but now part of the Town Cabin family. With the Walmart distribution center down the road, the pair saw the need for services to truckers, and expanded their parking lot for the big rigs to come in.
The Pub opened in 2019, but was hit immediately by COVID, and the staff adjusted. “The pub was closed, and the bartender was out front ringing up customers,” Moulton said. “But nobody wanted to leave. When you hire good people, other good people want to work for you.”
The restaurant is an oasis for workers on a break or a long haul. “Many of our customers wear uniform shirts,” Moulton observed. With its location just off Route 101, the complex is also a favored stop for buses full of student athletes, he added.
And then there are the locals. “One couple comes in every Wednesday and sits at the same table, and they order the fish and chips,” Moulton said.
The fish and chips are the Wednesday special, two for $20. Other weekly specials include burgers, Monday; steak tips, Tuesday; and all pasta dishes on Thursday until 4 p.m.
Moulton characterized the menu as “pub fare, with a homemade touch.”
Outdoor addition
The newest venue, the Barnyard, sprang from the COVID restrictions. “Craig and Joe really wanted to do something outdoors,” Moulton said. They were already grilling burgers and hot dogs for the Candia Volunteer Fire Association’s summer car shows on the property, and it was a short step to the Barnyard concept. The Barnyard has its own bar, a pavilion, and can host 75 to 100 people. The menu is different than the inside pub, according to Saunders, with more of an emphasis on seafood.
Filling portions
Moulton’s favorite Town Cabin meal? It’s the Joe Pesci, a steak and cheese sub with peppers, onions and mushrooms. Saunders likes the Caesar salad garnished with steak tips.
Other “hearty” fare includes chicken tenders and meatloaf. “We sell a ton of meatloaf,” Moulton said.
And the portions are huge, Saunders said, with to-go containers at the ready. “We like to ‘live’ in our customers’ fridges,” she said with a smile, adding, “We love to feed people.”
The owners are planning an expansion into an unused portion of the building, which will result in more tables and more bar space. There are currently 44 people involved in the food aspect of the complex.