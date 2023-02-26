Town Cabin - pic1

DAVID MOULTON, a manager at Candia’s Town Cabin Pub, remembers a visitor from Tennessee. “He had on a big cowboy hat, and he ordered a steak. When he finished he said, ‘That was the greatest steak I have ever had in my life.’”

The Town Cabin Pub, off Exit 3 in Candia, won a Silver designation for “Best Hearty Dinner” in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s recent Readers Choice poll. This is the first time the pub was one of the top vote-getters.