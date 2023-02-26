WHEN YOU ARE done skiing in the Fraconia area, Iron Furnace Brewing should be your next stop, according to the readers who voted for their location in the “Best Apres Ski” category in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice poll.
“I’m very surprised and wasn’t aware of these awards,” said Tim Clough, who owns Iron Furnace Brewing with Josh Superchi and brothers Jason and Jeremy Liveston. “At the same time, our customers are very loyal, so it’s not a surprise to me that they did vote for us. We really appreciate them.”
Opened in late summer 2018, Clough said “an incredible local community” is responsible for their success. “This started out as a hobby, but it’s now a seven-day-a-week hobby,” he said. “The key is none of us are full time here. We all have full-time careers.”
As for the history behind the “hobby,” he said they grew up together as childhood friends in nearby Lisbon and had always talked of doing something together. “Josh has brewing experience, I have restaurant management experience, and there was a void in Franconia for this kind of place,” he said.
He said their brewery is a perfect complement to the area’s abundant access to biking, hiking, and, of course, skiing opportunities. “Cannon Mountain is 5 miles away, so big crowds roll in on Saturdays at 5 o’clock,” he said. “We have big parties this time of year.”
He said winter vacation in February also brings many skiers to the area. “The parking lot gets a little crazy, but it’s good,” he said.
Aside from a great location, Iron Furnace Brewing attracts patrons with a large selection of beer and styles that include Saisons, stouts, sours, ports, pilsners, and Ipas. “Our brewer Greg, Josh’s brother, does an amazing job,” said Clough. “If you want to have the option of a flight, a person who doesn’t like a Saison, for example, can try it out.”
As for the name of the brewery, Clough said it is a reference to the last free standing iron ore furnace in New Hampshire, which is located just across the street. “There’s a little historic sign with information and a stand with archaeological artifacts,” he explained. “The nickname is ‘the furnace’ — a catchy name.”
In looking to the future, Clough is excited that the ability to can their beers is soon within reach. Another major change was a recent expansion that included a full-season heated barn where people can view the brew area, tanks, and the entire brewing process.
“Before this expansion, we brewed in our kitchen, which allows for take-out and self-distribution to start,” he said. “It’s very cool because it’s our vision becoming a reality.”