WHEN YOU ARE done skiing in the Fraconia area, Iron Furnace Brewing should be your next stop, according to the readers who voted for their location in the “Best Apres Ski” category in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice poll.

“I’m very surprised and wasn’t aware of these awards,” said Tim Clough, who owns Iron Furnace Brewing with Josh Superchi and brothers Jason and Jeremy Liveston. “At the same time, our customers are very loyal, so it’s not a surprise to me that they did vote for us. We really appreciate them.”