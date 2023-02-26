Seth Dichard Golf - pic1

SETH DICHARD FIRST picked up a golf club at the age of 8. The connection was instant, and he’s spent the rest of his life sharing his passion with others, most recently with the Seth Dichard Golf Center in Hudson.

Dichard’s facility won the Gold designation for “Best Golf Simulator” in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s recent Readers’ Choice poll. This is the first year golf simulator was a category in the annual poll, which makes his golf center the first-ever winner.