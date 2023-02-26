SETH DICHARD FIRST picked up a golf club at the age of 8. The connection was instant, and he’s spent the rest of his life sharing his passion with others, most recently with the Seth Dichard Golf Center in Hudson.
Dichard’s facility won the Gold designation for “Best Golf Simulator” in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s recent Readers’ Choice poll. This is the first year golf simulator was a category in the annual poll, which makes his golf center the first-ever winner.
On a weekday afternoon, people with golf bags stream in and out of the facility. Dichard knows many of them by name. They hang their golf bags on specially made hooks and choose a course, which comes up on a floor-to-ceiling screen. Then they’re off, either on their own or with a staff member giving pointers.
Lifelong passion and career
Dichard grew up around the game, with his father, Mike Dichard, owning a golf retail store in Nashua. He had an instant love for the sport and played in junior tournaments, on Nashua High School’s golf team, and on the college team at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina. North Carolina is a golfer’s dream, he mused, because one can play the game all year round. Dichard was good enough to make Pfeiffer’s golf team and “learned from people who were better than me.”
Dichard already knew he wanted to do something with “his” sport, so he majored in sports management and business. But he learned early on that the green jacket of the Masters wasn’t to be his focus. “I fell in love with the process of teaching,” Dichard said of those early years. “I didn’t want to play on TV, I wanted to teach others to play.”
Dichard jokes that while Tiger Woods had Jack Nicklaus memorabilia on his wall growing up, Dichard had portraits of golf’s great teachers, such as Butch Harney.
Catching the teaching bug
After college he worked at a public course, in a number of capacities including teaching, and then at a private course. Through the private course he met Alison Walshe, the daughter of one of the owners, and began to coach her. He coached Walshe so well that she made the LPGA tour. “I taught someone to the tour,” he remembered. “And suddenly the floodgates opened.”
Dichard remembered wondering, “How can I get in a position where I only teach?”
He met the Friel family, owners of the World Cup Golf Center in Nashua, and he began a 17-year partnership with them, where he taught his methods under the Seth Dichard Golf School banner.
Dichard also made a discovery that was to enrich his career and those of his students: indoor golf. The Friels had an early form of the technology, where students hit the balls into nets instead of screens. But it was enough for Dichard. And when the tech improved, he was ready.
The simulator business
Dichard opened the Seth Dichard Golf Center about 15 months ago. The core of his facility is the simulators. A client can play nine or 18 holes in front of a simulator, on a televised green shaped the same as its real-world counterpart.
“We have courses from all over the golf world,” Dichard said. For example, if a client is planning a trip to California, he or she can practice on a simulator of the Pebble Beach course before playing the real thing.
The Hudson facility has five public simulators and two enclosed ones which can be rented for private instruction or parties, he said. There are golf leagues, tournaments, and lessons for children through seniors. He does custom club fittings, and a repair shop operated by his father-in-law Ed Weber keeps clients’ equipment in top shape.
Indoor golf boom
While much of the world shut down during the recent pandemic, golf “exploded,” according to Dichard. “The indoor golf boom started about three years ago, just before the pandemic,” he said. “People were looking for something to do outside, so they sought out golf, and then they wanted to do it in the winter. More golfers were looking for a place to play year-round.”
Dichard points to the tall ceilings and width of his golf bays. “It makes you feel like you’re outside,” he said.
While other golf centers may include a bar or a restaurant, that’s not in Dichard’s vision. He wants to focus on the golf. He has 200 players in his weekly league, he said.
Golf can be ‘like a drug’
Dichard has some answers for golf’s enduring popularity. It’s a difficult game to master, he pointed out. “It’s always a challenge. When you get a taste of improvement, that’s like a drug and you want to get better.” Golf is accessible to all ages and all genders. And because of the handicaps, a skilled player and a beginner can play a game together.
Beginners especially like the indoor golf concept, he added, with one newbie telling him, “There’s no one to intimidate me, and there’s no one behind me pushing me.” That beginner is going to take his new skills outside when he’s ready, Dichard said.
The current facility occupies 4,800 square feet, including Dichard’s private golf library.
Though nothing was on the books at press time, Dichard hasn’t ruled out a second location or multiple locations. He wants to share his teaching method and skills with as many golfers as possible, he said.
And he’ll continue to promote the advantages of indoor golf. “When your’re indoors, it’s impossible to lose the ball,” he said cheerfully, adding, “When they’re outdoors, some people lose a dozen per game.”
For more information, visit sethdichardgolf.com.