THE OWNERS OF Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop, two-time honoree in this year’s Readers’ Choice awards, say returning customers are their success.
Bob Bolduc, Piche’s CEO, said serving customers and the community is reflected in his and his family’s work ethic.
“This business has just been my life. If I can fix the skis and save another season of skiing for our customers, we do it. This is how we built our business,” Bolduc said.
Piche’s, a full-service sporting goods store, offers ski and snowboard equipment; exercise equipment; basketball, lacrosse, tennis, golf, biking, camping supplies and more.
The Gilford store provides equipment tune-ups and maintenance, and rentals are available.
Piche’s — which won the Silver designation for both “Best Winter Outfitters” and “Best Ski & Snowboard Shop” categories — was founded in 1938 by Francis Piche, only a year after Gunstock Mountain ski area began welcoming some of the first alpine skiers to America.
Bolduc, a member of the New England Ski Hall of Fame, runs its retail store, print and embroidery shop, and outlet store with his sons, Rob and Pat.
A history of hard work
The story of Piche’s is generations in the making.
Bolduc, the 13th of 14 children, grew up on his family’s farm in Gilford selling eggs, milking cows and doing other chores, often rising before the sun.
“I was getting up at four o’clock in the morning for the better part of my teenage years and into my 20s to milk cows and work. That’s just the way it was. My father needed help on the farm. Everybody got together and got the work done,” Bolduc said.
Later, he worked at Gunstock, “making doughnuts and washing dishes,” but he had bigger dreams. “I wanted to ski and I had the drive, and I was willing to work at it.”
In 1957, at age 13, he bought a pair of skis at Piche’s that needed repair. Piche suggested he overhaul the skis and get supplies — acetone, decals and paint — at Northland Ski Manufacturing Company in Laconia.
Bolduc recalls Piche saying, “If you do a good job, I’ll give you a job.’”
He was hired.
“He thought they were brand-new skis,” Bolduc recalled.
He arrived at 6 a.m. for his first day — after morning work on the farm.
“I got up at three o’clock instead of four o’clock and milked my cows. Back then, the ski shop was underneath his house. At about seven o’clock he opened the window. He threw me the keys and said ‘go down and sweep the floor.’ And I’ve had the keys for 65 years,” Bolduc said.
Owning and expanding
After 20 years, Piche sold Bolduc the store, “because he knew my interest in the customers.”
Bolduc eventually expanded the business with help from his sons.
Rob Bolduc, who runs the screen-printing shop, said his first experience with the store was “buckling boots” at the age of 5.
“My father used to bring me into work, and after church we’d go to Piche’s and buckle boots all day,” said Rob, a former ski racer who still squeezes in some alpine and mountain skiing in his down time.
Bob and Rob both say Piche’s customers are their priority.
“You can talk to any of my customers. They’re so loyal. It’s unbelievable. That’s what keeps me in this business and kept me in it for 65 years. And my sons have the same drive,” Bolduc said.
Customer apprecation
Anne-Marie and Steven Anthony of Wolfeboro, both avid downhill skiers and Piche’s customers for about 15 years, appreciate the personal attention.
“We’ve bought several sets of skis and boots from them. And we really don’t want to go anywhere else because of the service that we get there,” Steven said.
“They know us when we go in,” said Anne-Marie.
“It’s a great store ... and (with) really friendly people,” added Steven.
Penny Pitou, an alpine skier and the first American to medal in an Olympic downhill event in 1960, has been a regular customer for years.
Bolduc, who says she’s been “like a sister to me,” takes her feedback to heart.
“We did a pair of skis up for her and we got an email back stating the skis are just like the day she had bought them,” he said.
Long-lasting impact
Bolduc attributes his strong work ethic to his father, who gave him valuable advice at a young age. “He taught me at the farm — if a cow gives more milk, then she gets more grain. So I learned that at 4 years old.”
But Francis Piche was also an important influence.
He said Piche told him, “‘You take care of the customers, and you will always be successful.’ And I think I’ve been fairly successful. You got to start from the bottom up. And I taught my kids the same way,” Bolduc said.
Piche’s has had a long-lasting impact on the Gilford ski community. Piche, himself a medal-winning skier, ran the shop while helping local youth ski groups at Gunstock Mountain Resort. In 1995, the Thompson Trophy race was renamed The Francis Piche Invitational in honor of Piche.
Bolduc has also given back to the town.
Just 600 yards from the shop is the nonprofit volunteer-run Bolduc Park, which offers cross-country ski trails, disc golf, and a golf course. Bolduc said volunteers there will soon teach a group from the Boys & Girls Club how to use cross-country skis.
He also emphasized the importance of safety.
“We test every binding for your height, weight and ability, and we don’t let you out of the store without showing you how to get in and out of them. If you’ve been hurt in your first experience, you’re not going to ski anymore. We want to keep people healthy,” Bolduc said.
And he makes sure customers are always satisfied with their purchases.
“If they don’t work out, you can bring them back, and we’re gonna put you on a pair that you’re gonna like. I’ve never sold a ski in 65 years that I would not take back if they weren’t the right skis for you.”
Bolduc said generations of families return to Piche’s.
“I got guys coming in (from) six generations ago. And they come in with their kids and their grandkids,” Bolduc said.
“I’ve seen third and fourth generation people now. It’s crazy to think that we’ve been doing this that long,” Rob Bolduc said.
Still an early riser
These days, Bolduc is still fine-tuning skis in the basement and doling out time-tested advice. He’s also still an early riser.
“It makes me feel good to get up. I’m having a hard time slowing down. I work pretty much seven days a week,” he said.
“It’s not a business. It’s just a way of life.”
Bolduc has plans to someday create a museum from his large collection of vintage skis, about 6,000 pairs, some dating to 1895.
He said seeing how skis have evolved can offer lessons to others.
“I think it’s very hard to be successful in any business. If you don’t know what happened in the past, how are you going to progress to the future?
“I’m doing it because I enjoy it. And I do it because I think that people appreciate it,” Bolduc said.
For more information and business locations, visit piches.com.