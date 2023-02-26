Piche's - pic1

This photo accompanied a Merry Christmas social media post from the Bolduc family and fellow staff members at Piche’s Ski & Sport in Gilford.

Piche’s — pic1

 Photo Provided by Piche’s Ski & Sport

THE OWNERS OF Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop, two-time honoree in this year’s Readers’ Choice awards, say returning customers are their success.

Bob Bolduc, Piche’s CEO, said serving customers and the community is reflected in his and his family’s work ethic.