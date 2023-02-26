Ragged - pic1

IF YOU ARE looking for a place to take your family for fun this winter and/or interested in learning how to ski, Ragged Mountain in Danbury is your proverbial one stop shop.

Earning the Gold designation for “Best Family/Learn to Ski Mountain” category in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice poll, Ragged Mountain features 57 trails, 1,250 vertical feet, and 250 acres of skiable terrain on two peaks, both accessible by high-speed chairlifts.