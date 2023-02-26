IF YOU ARE looking for a place to take your family for fun this winter and/or interested in learning how to ski, Ragged Mountain in Danbury is your proverbial one stop shop.
Earning the Gold designation for “Best Family/Learn to Ski Mountain” category in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice poll, Ragged Mountain features 57 trails, 1,250 vertical feet, and 250 acres of skiable terrain on two peaks, both accessible by high-speed chairlifts.
According to Kyle Matzke, marketing manager at Ragged Mountain, the entire staff is “honored” by the award. “We would like to acknowledge our loyal fanbase,” he said. “We appreciate you taking the time to vote for us.”
Thomas Prindle, marketing manager of King Pine Ski Area in Madison, which earned the Silver designation, also expressed appreciation for the award. “We want to thank the readers who recognized us and to appear with the other great ski areas in the Family/Learn to Ski category,” he said. “As an independent, family-owned, family-operated ski area that is celebrating 60 years this season, we’re proud of the silver accolade that highlights King Pine.”
When asked why he thought Ragged would be popular for families and beginner skiers and riders, Matzke listed several factors.
“Our kind community, beginner-friendly terrain, two surface lifts, and a fixed triple chairlift that caters to beginners and novices are all factors,” he said. “All of our trails funnel into the same base area, making it very conducive for kids to go out on their own, or with friends, and not get lost at a base area one mile down the road.”
According to Prindle, King Pine is an ideal mountain for families and those that want to learn to ski or snowboard for many reasons. “It’s perhaps a combination of learning terrain and novice trails, 100% snowmaking and grooming capabilities, well-maintained lift infrastructure, a leading snowsports school, and friendly teams throughout that keep generations returning to King Pine,” he said.
Prindle also mentioned affordability. “We are a smaller mountain, which can be ideal for families to stay together and less intimidating for novice skiers,” he added. To explore prices and offerings, visit kingpine.com.
For those who have never skied before, Matzke suggested skiing as a great way to stay, or become, active during winters.
“Winters in New Hampshire can be fairly long and challenging to motivate to get outside,” he explained. “Picking up a new sport or hobby can change that, and utilizing the snow can make for a much more enjoyable winter.”
He recommends their Bebe Wood Learn To Ski or Ride Program as one way for people to try the sport for free. “You get three one-hour lessons, lift tickets, and rental equipment for no cost,” he said. More details about the program can be found online at raggedmountainresort.com.
Noting they are typically open until the first weekend of April each winter season, Matzke said the skiing this season has improved week to week. “This season started off fairly slow with minimal natural snow and unseasonably warm temperatures, but the past several weeks it has turned on and been incredible,” he said.