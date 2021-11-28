Allegiant Air new flights from Portsmouth
Provided by Portsmouth International Airport at Pease

Allegiant Air will offer three new destinations from the Portsmouth International Airport next year.

The ultra low-cost carrier will add non-stop flights to Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn. This joins two other Florida destinations, Punta Gorda and Sanford-Orlando.

Tickets are already available for purchase on Allegiantair.com with the following start dates:

Tampa-St. Petersburg (PIE): Feb. 16

Myrtle Beach (MYR): June 1

Nashville (BNA): June 16

The Myrtle Beach flight will be seasonal while the others will be year-round, according to the airport.

Allegiant Air started flights to Orlando in 2013, which marked the return of passenger service to the airport.

Allegiant has previously operated flights out of Pease from 2005 to 2007.