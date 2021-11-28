Allegiant Air to offer three new destinations from Portsmouth starting in 2022 Staff Report Nov 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Provided by Portsmouth International Airport at Pease Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Allegiant Air will offer three new destinations from the Portsmouth International Airport next year.The ultra low-cost carrier will add non-stop flights to Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn. This joins two other Florida destinations, Punta Gorda and Sanford-Orlando.Tickets are already available for purchase on Allegiantair.com with the following start dates:Tampa-St. Petersburg (PIE): Feb. 16Myrtle Beach (MYR): June 1Nashville (BNA): June 16The Myrtle Beach flight will be seasonal while the others will be year-round, according to the airport.Allegiant Air started flights to Orlando in 2013, which marked the return of passenger service to the airport.Allegiant has previously operated flights out of Pease from 2005 to 2007. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGunfire, rockets, big black SUVs. It’s VIP protection ‘live action’ training in MiamiGovernor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive orderCity Matters: Snowmobile trail issue requires $6 million fixJonah Goldberg: I left Fox News after 12 years. Tucker Carlson's 'Patriot Purge' was the final strawManchester landlord agrees to $15,000 EPA penaltyA nurse moves to the forefront in the anti-vaccine mandate effortBedford strip club has liquor license suspended for 7 daysHow price hikes and delays rippled through a new Hooksett subdivisionOracle rooftop sign gone from Manchester's Millyard, new branding proposedClearcutting near the highway shocks motorists, residents in Rochester Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsAndrade KOs Quigley to retain WBO middleweight titleSgt. Sherrill memorial serviceVeterans Day ParadeManchester Mayoral ElectionFirst Amendment Awards Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT