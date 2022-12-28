Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ Winter Edition survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults.

Among those who didn’t report active travel plans within the next six months, 45% mentioned the high cost of travel and 41% mentioned their financial situation as the main driver of why they’re not traveling. A smaller number, 25%, also mentioned they didn’t have enough time to travel — a 9% increase from the last survey, conducted in July.