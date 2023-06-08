Note: Rally Headquarters are open daily on the Weirs Beach boardwalk from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a lot more to do! For a full schedule of events, go to www.laconiamcweek.com.
Saturday, June 10
17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride: NASWA Resort, 1 p.m. NH State Police Escorted Ride around Lake Winnipesaukee. Returning to the Naswa for lunch and entertainment all afternoon! Ride benefits the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count Program, Laconia Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and “Building Dreams for Marines” (See Page B5 for more information.) www.naswa.com/PMMR
Fireworks: Weirs Beach, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 10- Sunday, June 11
Top Cop Motorcycle Skills Challenge: NH Motor Speedway, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A skill-based competition that gives police officers an opportunity to show off their abilities on two wheels. There will also be separate divisions for expert and novice civilian riders. The course will be open for practice on Saturday, with the competition taking place Sunday. There will also be a fun course set up for any licensed motorcycle rider to test their skills and earn bragging rights among their fellow riders. www.speedwaycharities.org
USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships & Harley vs. Indian Wars: NH Motor Speedway, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vintage racing action at speeds exceeding 130 mph. Races are rain or shine. www.race-uscra.com
Sunday, June 11
AMA Gypsy Tour: Tour to the Northeast Motor Sports Museum and NHMS for the USCRA FIM North American Vintage Races. Leaves Rally Headquarters on Lakeside Ave., 10:30 am. Enjoy a 50% discount on race tickets for the day and a lap around the track. All tickets sales benefit the museum.
Monday, June 12
Mae-West Memorial ‘for the love of pets’ Ride: 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves Rally Headquarters at for a ride through local scenic towns to destination (TBA) with light lunch and raffles. Benefits Funds4Paws. Line-ups may begin at 8:30 a.m. Riders receive a custom T-shirt for their donation. www.laconiamcweek.com
Book signing: Laconia Harley Davidson, 1 to 3 p.m. Biker to author book signing tour with Michelle Wishart. https://www.laconiaharley.com/
Check Twice, Save a Life: Looney Bin Bar & Grill, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. A tribute to longtime motorcyclists. Join Paul Cote and Sue Hart to pay tribute to Bob Doiron, Bill Gannon and “Panhead” Billy Burrows, Air Force veteran and the ultimate rider. Live music from Down Cellah. https://looneybinbar.com/
Tuesday, June 13
Ride to the Racetrack: Help New England children in need by joining this motorcycle ride from Laconia Harley-Davidson to NH Motor Speedway for laps around the 1.6-mile full road course. All proceeds benefit the NH Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS. Registration at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. www.nhms.com
Gypsy Tour: 70+ mile scenic ride to Bentley’s Saloon in Arundel, Maine. Ride is escorted by Bentley, himself. Leaves from Rally Headquarters at 11 a.m. Rain date: Thursday. www.bentleyssaloon.com
Bagger & Vintage Motorcycle Show: Weirs Beach Drive-In, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by Haymond Law Firm.
Tower Hill Climb: Weirs Beach, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tower Street Hill Climb Expo presented by United States Classic Racing Association. Watch vintage motorcycles race for time up the original hill climb. www.race-uscra.com
M/S Mount Washington Cruise: Weirs Beach, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Cruise around Lake Winnipesaukee. Food and drinks available to purchase. www.cruisenh.com
Wednesday, June 14
Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour: 170+ mile guided tour including up to six covered bridges throughout the state. Tour leaves Rally Headquarters at 10:30 a.m. https://laconiamcweek.com/
Gunstock Amateur Hill Climb: Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. BYOB, vended beverage and food options available. https://www.gunstock.com/
All Makes and Models Bike Show: Weirs Beach Drive-In, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 603-455-0458
Motorcycle Lights Parade: Laconia City Hall, 8 p.m. Kickstands up at 9 p.m. for ride to Lakeside Ave. Fireworks at 10.
100th Rally Anniversary Celebration: NASWA Resort, 6 p.m. Right on the beach. Cake. Live music. www.naswa.com
Thursday, June 15
Slow Race and MC Rodeo: Train station in downtown Laconia, 1 p.m. $100 cash for the slow race winner. 603-455-0458
30th annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride: “The Ride to the Rock” and 35th anniversary of the vigil. Meet at Winnipesaukee Crossing at 5 p.m.; kickstands up at 6 p.m. In honor of POW/MIAs and families. This year the Northeast POW/MIA Network has joined forces with the Blue and Gold Star families of New Hampshire. https://laconiamcweek.com/
Tattoo contest: NASWA Resort, 6 p.m. On the beach. Winners receive a trophy for each category and best of show. www.naswa.com
Friday, June 16- Sunday, June 18
NorthEast Motorcycle Road Racing: NH Motor Speedway. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. NEMRR competes in round three of Championship Cup Series racing. Go to www.nhms.com for complete schedule.
Friday, June 16
City of Laconia Bike Show: Opechee Park, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Includes swap meet, motorcycle rodeo games and skill contests, bike blessing by the Christian Motorcyclist Association at 11 a.m.
Fireworks: Weirs Beach, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 16- Sunday, June 18
The 100th annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix: NH Motor Speedway.Riders from all over the world will hit the 1.6-mile full road course to compete to take home a piece of the $250,000 purse with $55,000 going to the winner. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, the Classic has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park. Go to www.nhms.com for complete schedule.
Saturday, June 17
Chopper show: Weirs Beach Drive-In, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First ever. Trophies awarded. 603-455-0458
Jackyl performance: Weirs Beach Drive-In, 7 p.m.
Meet Rick Petko: Laconia Harley-Davidson, 2 to 4 p.m. Meet and greet with Rick Petko from Discovery Channel’s American Chopper Series
Sunday, June 18
Farewell party: Makris Lobster and Steak House in Concord, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.