After 87 years, the League of NH Craftsmen’s annual Craftmen’s Fair in August is as much a reunion as an artistic showcase.
Wander in and around the tents at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury and you’ll see artisans catching up on one another’s lives and visitors checking maps to see where their favorite artists have pitched their tents.
“It’s like summer camp,” said Antrim glass artist Alex Kalish, a League member who has showcased his work at the fair for 25 years.
This summer’s festival, which opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 15, is a welcome return for many participants and patrons.
Last year’s event morphed into a virtual version as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down craft shows across the country.
Kalish said Zoom meetings and hashtags on Instagram helped them keep a sense of community in 2020, but an online festival didn’t have the same sense of camaraderie, or as many interactions with potential customers.
Before the shutdown, annual attendance at the fair was generally 20,000 or more, said Miriam Carter, executive director of the League.
Crafters — who saw most of the shows they relied on for revenue canceled last year — are thrilled to be heading back to Newbury.
“Last year was financially challenging,” Carter said. “It’s exciting to see them all come back after two years absence from one another.”
The fair is the League’s biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, which serves more than 650 juried members.
A crafter’s story
Visitors will get a peek at what artists have been up to in the past couple of years. It’s common to find people asking about how a piece was created, what might have inspired it or how a crafter got into this line of work.
Kalish was a student at Franklin Pierce College in Rindge when he visited a glassworks site on campus.
“I wound up watching for hours and hours. Next semester they offered a full-time course. I fell in love with it,” he said.
It was a serendipitous encounter that became a decades-long career.
“I was kind of rudderless at the time and kind of fell into it. I continued doing it — and I’m into my 50s,” he said.
Kalish says the creative process is “controlled chaos” at times. There’s a choreographed method to glass blowing, there’s also a precarious nature to the art.
“There’s a lot of muscle memory in there but you can lose a piece at any given moment … whether it’s sitting down at the bench too roughly or a cool breeze running through at the wrong point, cooling things down a little too much.”
Over the years, he’s expanded his focus to include stemware, vases, bowls, jewelry, ornaments, hummingbird feeders, candlestick holders, glasses and lamps.
Browse away
Crafters and collectors alike will be meandering the grounds. It’s easy to stumble onto something unexpected along the way — an eye-catching shape rising over the sculpture garden on the grassy hill, or perched on a table or inside a display case in the exhibition area.
All together the 88th annual Craftsmen’s Fair will highlight about 300 artists, including those with craft booths, doing demonstrations or competing in the Art, Craft & Design exhibition.
To create more room for people to mill about the grounds, the musical performance area has been eliminated in order to give more space to the large group tents and smaller, individual artist tents have been added.
Entry is by one-day ticket for $14 for those older than 62 and $16 for general admission, or $14 for two-day admission.