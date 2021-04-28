WOMEN’S WORK: The Wright Museum of World War II opens the doors Saturday to two special exhibits in its recently upgraded and expanded Wolfeboro home.
The project includes a redesigned theater and library and a larger second-floor art gallery.
There also have been upgrades to the archives room, entrance lobby and museum store.
Executive Director Mike Culver said one particular area of focus this year will be contributions women made to the war effort. The exhibit “WASP: The Untold Story” highlights women who became trained pilots to test out experimental planes and repaired aircraft.
“Women also ferried the planes from factory to base and even pulled targets behind their planes for artillery practice,” said the museum’s curator, Justin Gamache. “Women also trained other pilots. Their contributions were invaluable to the war effort.”
Their work is also highlighted in “Women and the War Effort: Recruiting Posters of WWII,” a tool to draw women into the military and into factories.
Both exhibits will run through June 10. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Info: wrightmuseum.org.
Around the state
Here are some peeks at what else is coming up in the Granite State:
GET OUTSIDE: Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness opens its nature trail Saturday. Look for the new Richard and Jean Lovett Raptor Exhibit, with nine species in new aviaries.
The Hidden Stories Exhibit, which uses trail cameras to monitor wildlife, features new video touch screens that let visitors learn about the red fox, white-tailed deer, coyote and black bear.
Looking ahead, the center will host its New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Granite State residents on that day pay a discounted entry fee of $5; normally trail admission ranges from $13 to $18.
Reservations: nhnature.org
‘LIFE IS DRAG’: 3S Artspace in Portsmouth will unveil the exhibit “Life is Drag: More is Better and Never Too Much,” by the gallery’s 2020 artist in residence Rachel Rampleman, on Friday, May 7.
The show, to run through June 27, can be seen in person or virtually.
Rampleman filmed and interviewed 21 New England drag artists during a two-week residency, and further explored issues of gender as well as burlesque performance while living in New York over the past year. In addition to her portraits, a projected floor-to-ceiling loop of performers will play at the gallery.
Info: galleryat3s.org
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Plan ahead for this 2022 booking at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. Alton Brown, best known as the creator, writer and host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network, will bring his new culinary variety show — a mix of science, music and food — to Concord on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Tickets: ccanh.com.
WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE (VIRTUALLY): Erin Brockovich, an environmental activist whose work was dramatized in the Oscar Award-winning eponymous legal drama starring Julia Roberts, will talk about her book, “Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It,” in a virtual program at 7:30 p.m. today.
Part of the Music Hall’s Writers on a New England Stage series, the program focuses on protection of ground water supplies.
Info: themusichall.org.
FAMOUS SUBMARINE: It took more than a village to bring the USS Albacore home to Portsmouth in 1985, and this documentary is proof. See a Zoom screening of the short film, which chronicles the research sub’s journey to its landmark site and museum at Albacore Park, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Register via email: albacoremailcall@gmail.com. The park is scheduled to reopen to visitors Saturday, May 8, for weekend tours.
Info: ussalbacore.org.