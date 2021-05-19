Family day Saturday at Bedford’s Joppa Hill
BEDFORD — The Farm Stand at Joppa Hill is marking its grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m. with meat, eggs and produce from local vendors.
The educational center at the farm, which has more than 50 animals including cows, horses, donkeys, sheep, goats and chickens, will offer activities from noon to 6 p.m. Look for hay rides, corn hole and sack races and walk the farm’s trails.
And in traditional New England fashion, Esther and Mabel the cows will take part in “cow pie bingo.” To guess in advance on which square a cow flop might land, go to theeducationalfarm.org. It’s $10 a square. Info: 472-4724.
Comedy coming up at Jean’s Playhouse
Lincoln — Something funny is going on at North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse, and it involves a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Headliner Mike Donovan has toured with Steven Wright and regularly appears in comedy clubs in Las Vegas, New York City and Atlantic City. He’s been on Showtime and his sports material has been featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Host Greg Boggis will also welcome Rob Steen, a touring comedian who was a frequent visitor on David Letterman’s talk-show set and also is a longtime comedy show promoter in New England.
Tickets to the show, at 34 Papermill Drive, are $20. Info: 745-2141 or jeansplayhouse.com
Shaker Village buildings reopen June 12
CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village is opening the doors to its historic buildings starting Saturday, June 12, after more than a year of outdoor-only visits from the public.
The National Historic Landmark highlights the Canterbury Shaker community, known for its impact on agriculture, technology, modern architecture and design, as well as ideals such as gender equality, inclusion, pacifism and communal ownership.
Tours at the site, 288 Shaker Road, are offered three to four times daily, with a limit of 12 guests per indoor tour and 40 guests per outdoor tour.
Tickets are $20-$25, though there is no fee for ages 25 and younger.
Snacks are available in the village store, but bring a picnic for lunch because there is no food service on site.
Info: shakers.org or 783-9511. The museum is a member of the NH Heritage Museum Trail: nhmuseumtrail.org.
Editor’s Note: Check with individual venues regarding social-distancing or mask-wearing requirements.