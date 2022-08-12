Splash into summer
Canobie Lake Park in Salem is a family tradition for many. In this file photo, then-3-year-old Zanorashe Bomba, of Hudson, plays in the original Castaway Island. Today, visitors frolic in a retooled and expanded waterpark with River Slides, Rain Forest, Tidal River and Lil' Squirts Lagoon.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The summer is nearing its end but the heat’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Massachusetts residents have felt the pressure of oppressive heat waves and humid temperatures for the majority of the summer months. Before families prepare to send their students back to school, plan a trip to one of New England’s best water parks.