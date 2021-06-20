Bike Week 2021 was great “public safety-wise,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said Sunday, “but it’s probably the busiest one I’ve seen attendance-wise in the last three to four years.”
Canfield has worked the rally as a law enforcement officer since 1993.
“We had 17 accidents the first weekend and I’d probably guess that was double for the week, but the good news is very few of those had injuries and we had zero fatalities,” Canfield said of the event, which ran June 12-20.
As their final Bike Week lodgers cleared out Sunday, Ava and David Doyle began getting ready to welcome the largest number of post-rally guests in their 28 years of owning and operating the Sun Valley Resort.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doyles said they have been non-stop busy for nearly a year.
The couple’s business on the corner of Roller Coaster Road and Route 3 in The Weirs was filled for Bike Week and is booked solid for the summer.
“We’ve had record months since July of 2020,” said David, a retired operations manager for an oilfield-services company.
Years ago, when Charlie St. Clair, who is now executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, came and sounded the couple out about extending the rally from three to nine days, the Doyles said they enthusiastically supported the idea.
Elected to three terms on the Laconia City Council, Ava Doyle said she expects Bike Week to last well into the future, fueled in part, by the pandemic.
The proof of that, said David Doyle, came in 2020 when “we had our second-busiest year and it’s continuing this week.
For Eastcoastin’ Crew members Sal Fusco, Gabe Canestri and Drew Seres, there’s a compelling allure to Bike Week compared to the Sturgis and Daytona Beach motorcycle rallies. Seres said it is more “controlled,” in a good way, than the other two events.
Bike Week also draws enthusiastic attendees, said Seres. Thousands came out June 16 to Gunstock Mountain Resort for its Bike Week hillclimb, and in between races, to watch the Eastcoastin’ Crew put Harley-Davidson motorcycles through paces the manufacturer may never have intended.
Stunt shows are increasingly popular, said Seres, who does videography for the New Haven, Conn.-based crew.
Fusco said people like to hear a motorcycle engine pushed to its revolutions-per-minute limit, and to see bikes balancing on their rear tires in what he called “scrape wheelies.”
“We used to do this just for fun,” said Fusco of motorcycle stunts.
“We’re a younger crew and we attract younger people” to the stunt shows, said Canestri.
Despite concerns that some riders are “aging out,” and may no longer be coming to Bike Week, David Doyle said there will always be a Laconia Motorcycle Week.
“We’re on our second generation of guests,” Ava Doyle said, “and I think people will continue to come to Bike Week because their parents did.”