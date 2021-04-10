FRANCONIA – More than a year after it was grounded by the coronavirus, the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway will resume service at about 25% capacity.
The aerial tramway is tentatively scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
Each of the two counter-balancing tram cars normally can carry up to 80 people to the 4,080-foot summit, said Greg Keeler, director of marketing and sales at Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park.
Fewer passengers on the tramway might represent the popular attraction’s new “normal operating” conditions, Keeler said, but the fact that it’s running at all is a positive.
In a similar step toward normalcy, the Flume Gorge located south of the tramway “will likely increase” the number of people who can explore it from the current limit of 200.
The aerial tramway and Flume Gorge both require time-specific reservations, which can be made online, Keeler said. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain a safe distance from others.
The opening of the Flume Gorge this year is contingent on reinstalling its boardwalk, Keeler said.
They also hope to at least partially reopen the Flume Building to the public, but “how we will do that is unclear at the moment,” Keeler said.
He said that Centerplate, the food concessionaire at Cannon and the Flume Gorge, is exploring how to sell outdoors at both venues.
“Know before you go,” said Keeler, repeating a mantra that first gained currency last summer, when Franconia Notch and much of the White Mountains were deluged by visitors with a pandemic-invigorated interest in nature.
Keeler said the forced closure of the aerial tramway had at least one benefit, because it allowed Cannon to undertake maintenance “that is usually hard to squeeze in.”
Franconia Notch hikers also should check either the Cannon or New Hampshire parks website for parking availability.
Parks officials are discussing a shuttle system between parking areas and trailheads, Keeler said, but no decision has been made yet.