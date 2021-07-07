The colorful island garden of 19th-century writer Celia Thaxter will be blooming at Prescott Park in Portsmouth again this summer.
Each summer, horticultural and literary lovers of the popular poet make the 10-mile pilgrimage by boat to Appledore Island to visit the restored garden maintained by Shoals Marine Laboratory (SML), which is jointly run by the University of New Hampshire and Cornell University.
But in the summers of 2020 and 2021, because of COVID-19 precautions, SML made the decision to cancel day trips to the island and decided to look for a temporary site to reimagine the garden on the mainland.
“This gives those who haven’t been able to make the trip to Appledore Island an opportunity to take in the beauty of this legendary garden,” Jennifer Seavey, SML executive director, said in a news release. “Visitors from around the world are passionate about seeing Thaxter’s garden and Prescott Park has been the perfect temporary site. We are grateful for our partnership with the city of Portsmouth.”
Thaxter grew up in the Isles of Shoals and lived much of her life on Appledore Island, where her cottage garden served as a cutting garden for her family’s hotel.
She welcomed a steady stream of well-known writers, musicians and artists to the island, including Impressionist painter Childe Hassam. He made her garden famous in his paintings and Thaxter published a book with collected prose and watercolor illustrations of her gardens.
Each winter, SML works with Rolling Green Nursery in Greenland to cultivate a specific blend of flowers from seed to recreate the garden on Appledore Island so that it accurately reflects the time period and the Thaxter’s original designs outlined in her book “An Island Garden”.
As the garden grows throughout the season it changes to encompass a wide variety of plants. Some of the highlights include many types of poppies (which were Thaxter’s favorite), hollyhocks, dahlias, sweet peas, foxgloves, nigella, scabiosa and many others.
This summer hosted tours are being offered to give visitors to Portsmouth’s waterfront an opportunity to learn more about the life of Thaxter, the famous art colony the garden inspired, stewarding the garden and how the historic garden fits with the conservation mission of SML.
The tours are Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m.; Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug 6 at 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug 13 and Friday, Sept 10.
Tours will be led by Seavey and Garden Steward Terry Cook. They are free, but advance registration is required and spots are limited.
To register go to www.shoalsmarinelaboratory.org and click on the “news” section.