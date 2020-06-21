LONDONDERRY — With many traditional summer events canceled across the Granite State due to COVID-19 concerns, staff at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire want all to know it’s wheels up for their annual classic car show next month.
The Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show takes place on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, July 12.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual vehicles. The show is held on the grounds of the Aviation Museum, with close-up views of the action on nearby Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum.
Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice Award and the Museum Award. All registered entrants will be included in a raffle for valuable prizes. A separate 50/50 raffle will be held as well as a yard sale, with all proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Aviation Museum.
The event will have several food trucks. The Aviation Museum will remain closed to the public prior to its planned reopening on Saturday, July 18, but portable toilets will be available during the car show, Rapsis said.
Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants. Car owners are asked to arrive between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the grounds of the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. Admission for the general public is $5 per adult; children 12 and under free. Admission is cash only.Visitors are requested to practice social distancing during the car show, and to wear face coverings when mingling with others or viewing the vehicles. For more information about the Car Show or the Aviation Museum, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820.