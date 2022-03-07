Six years after proposing a 35-room hotel and restaurant on the same site, the owner of the Mount Washington Cog Railway is back with a plan to use railway cars for lodging and dining along the Cog’s tracks below the summit of the mountain.
Lizzie’s Station would include 18 railway coaches anchored from May 15 through Oct. 15. Nine would be used for overnight lodging, and five would be reserved for a restaurant and dining. The project also includes a shelter, restroom and service coaches.
Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby presented the plan March 4 to the Mount Washington Commission, which advises the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources on the management of the 60-acre state park property.
The project, which would require a variety of permits, would take five years to complete and cost more than $14 million, Presby said in an interview Sunday. He said the state would support the project in exchange for an agreement with the Cog to settle property claims at the summit and to prevent the railway from any further expansion there.
The agreement would have to be approved by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council.
David Govatski, a naturalist who said he can see the proposed location of Lizzie’s Station from his home in Jefferson, said the project potentially could solve some problems on the summit caused by overuse.
“It would have some economic benefits, but what is the tradeoff?” he wrote in an email Monday.
Govatski is affiliated with Keep The Whites Wild, a group that in 2018 worked to scuttle a proposal for the Skyline Lodge, a 35-room luxury hotel that would have been built over the Cog tracks about 1,000 feet below the summit of Mount Washington.
He said he wants to learn more about Lizzie’s Station, visit the site and “keep an open line of communication with everyone involved.”
“At this early stage, I remain neutral on the project,” he said, but he reiterated concerns for the “rare Arctic plants and wildlife present in the vicinity” that Keep The Whites Wild voiced four years ago.
Presby acknowledged that opposition from environmental groups was a big factor in his shelving the Skyline Lodge project.
Since then, Presby said he has reviewed alternatives to the Skyline Lodge and had discussions with the state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The land on which Lizzie’s Station would be built is owned outright by the Cog, Presby said. Plans include a well, a fiber-optic line to the project from Marshfield Station and a nearly 16,000-foot sewer line for effluent down the mountain to Marshfield Station. Solid waste would be hauled down separately, as the state does from the Sherman Adams Building.
All Cog passengers would get off at Lizzie’s Station and either walk up or take a free shuttle train to the summit, he said. Coaches at Lizzie’s Station would be brought down at the end of each tourist season and stored in a 20,000-square-foot addition that Presby intends to build onto the Cog’s new 35,000-square-foot maintenance garage.
Presby said Lizzie’s Station should ease congestion at the Sherman Adams Building, which houses the Sherman Adams Visitor Center, a cafeteria, restrooms, gift shops and the Mount Washington Observatory and museum.
He sees the project as the driver of the regional economy and part of his legacy as the longest owner of the Cog. Finding enough employees should not be a problem, he said.
“We have some of the best benefits in the North Country,” he said, adding that the Cog is currently transitioning to becoming a 100-percent employee-owned company.
The Cog would make the frames of the coaches to be used at Lizzie’s Station and then ship them to the Midwest, where recreational-vehicle makers who specialize in packing small spaces with numerous amenities would complete them, Presby said.
At 5,700 feet above sea level, Lizzie’s Station would be “the highest hotel elevation east of the Mississippi,” Presby said.
The name commemorates Lizzie Bourne, who died nearby on Sept. 14, 1855 while attempting to reach the safety of the nearby Tip-Top House in a storm.