F or the first time in 37 years, there will be competitive ski jumping at the Nansen Ski Club Winter Carnival this weekend.
The jumping will take place Sunday afternoon, not on the iconic 182-foot tall “Big Nansen,” which once was the tallest steel tower in the United States, but right next to it, on the 39-meter jump, and also on a nearby 10-meter jump.
The smaller jumps are new and a complement to the Big Nansen, which is also known as “The Sleeping Giant.”
Supporters of the Big Nansen, among them Shawn Costello, Shawn Marquis and Scott Halvorson, hope to eventually bring the jump back into competitive form, and along with the smaller jumps, to make Milan a center of statewide, regional and even national ski jumping.
The trio believe that the Winter Carnival will be a showcase of what ski jumping was and could be again, while serving as a catalyst for the sport’s growth and return to the collegiate ranks. Costello said New Hampshire is the only state with a high school ski jumping program.
Ski jumping came to Berlin in the latter part of the 19th century, brought there along with other Nordic sports by the Norwegian immigrants who worked in the city’s paper mills and practiced under the auspices of the forerunner of the Nansen Ski Club.
This year’s carnival, which also features a snow-sculpture contest, comes as the club marks its centennial.
According to club history and Halvorson, who is a Berlin native now residing in Pembroke, the original “Skiklubben” was in operation by 1882 and changed its name to The Berlin Mills Ski Club four years later.
Some two decades later, the club – — whose members had been ski jumping at sites in Berlin, including “Paine’s Pasture” on the eastern banks of the Androscoggin River — was renamed again as the “Skiklubben Fridtjof Nansen,” in honor of Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian explorer, scientist and diplomat who in 1922 was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace for his humanitarian work in the aftermath of World War I.
But according to club history, the name was tricky for non-Scandinavian folks, so the club eventually took on its current name and in 1922 held its inaugural winter carnival, said Halvorson. That event featured ski jumping and a 100-mile cross-country ski relay race from Portland, Maine, to Berlin.
The late Alf Halvorson, Halvorson’s grandfather and president of the club at the time, began looking north to Milan for an even larger ski jump. The Big Nansen was built in 1937 on top of a hill just off what today is Route 16.
A year later, the Big Nansen hosted the U.S. Olympic ski-jumping trials and did so again in 1939. In 1940, 1957, 1965, and 1972, the jump hosted the U.S. National Championships. In 1963, it was the home of the International Jumping, Cross-Country Combined Championships and in 1964 it hosted the North American Ski Jumping Championships, Halvorson said.
Meanwhile, the club’s winter carnival went on in Berlin as a “very low-key” event that “really didn’t draw many people from the outside,” Halvorson said. “Now we’re trying to turn a corner and get ski jumping back.”
Starting in 2019 — although it was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns — the winter carnival has featured an “Art Sled Rally” at the Big Nansen, during which participants climbed up and then schussed down the slope in home-made sleds.
For 2022, the sled rally, which has been dubbed “The Battle at Big Nansen 3!” will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday. Cash prizes will be awarded for adults and youth categories, as well for the funniest and most creative sleds. The person whose sled travels the farthest will receive a $10 dollar “distance award” and there is also a $20 prize for best spectator costume.
On Sunday, the ski jumping begins at 10:30 a.m. on the 10-meter hill, with the action moving at noon to the 39-meter jump.
There is no admission charge for either the sled rally or ski jumping.
“It’s an incredibly special moment,” said Halvorson, not only because his grandfather was a driving force behind the construction of the Big Nansen, but because his father, the late Dr. William Halvorson, was “the fourth person to go off the Nansen.”
The rebirth of the Nansen will cost more than $1 million to complete, said Costello, a past president of the Nansen Ski Club who oversaw the last competitions on the Big Nansen in 1985.
For more information, go to skinansen.com/news.