GILFORD -- Country artist Brantley Gilbert, whose single “Hard Days” was a consoling keep-the-faith message to fans in the midst of 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic, is headed to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for a two-night stint June 25-26.
The Live Nation venue has said it will offer a series of smaller, socially-distanced shows in the early part of its 2021 season, starting with Jake Owen on May 29 and including three shows by Old Dominion July 3-5.
In new bookings, five tribute bands have signed onto the Titans of ‘80s Rock showcase on May 30: Dirty Deeds (AC/DC), Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi), Rocks of Ages (Def Leppard), Shot of Poison (Poison) and Scarab (Journey).
Plus, Tedeschi Trucks is bringing its rock and blues vibe to a Fireside Tour stop in the Lakes Region July 16.
Though Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris canceled their large-scale shows, the outdoor entertainment venue hopes to return to full-capacity events later in the summer.
That schedule currently includes: Dave Matthews Band July 13-14; Matchbox Twenty July 17; The Black Crowes July 24; Chris Stapleton July 28-29; Luke Bryan Aug. 6; Daryl Hall and John Oates, with Squeeze and Kt Tunstall Aug. 9; Kids Pop Aug. 13; The Doobie Brothers, with Michael McDonald, Aug. 14; Goo Goo Dolls Aug. 15; Alanis Morisette Sept. 3 and Toby Keith Sept. 4.
Info: banknhpavilion.com or 293-7400.