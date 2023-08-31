Cruising Downtown takes over Manchester's Elm Street Staff Report Aug 31, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Labor Day weekend is a classic time to park yourself in the Queen City.One of New England's biggest car, truck and motorcycle showcases will line Elm and nearby streets, as well as Veteran's Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.In years past, the event has drawn over 1,000 antique, custom, classic and hot rod vehicles, along with streams of spectators.Hosted by the Rotary Club of Manchester, the event also will feature live entertainment, food and vendors as well.For more information, go to cruisingdowntownmanchester.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRite Aid closing some pharmacies in national restructuringDear Abby: MIL makes herself at home without regards for othersBoston Billiard Club gets new name with homage to NashuaSNHU eliminating 180 positions, including 37 in NHMerchants Way buildings OK'd; Gorham House Florist for saleA grass menagerie: For three decades, Londonderry farmstead home to popular flea market300 more apartments OK'd at Tuscan Village in SalemFentanyl led to New Hampshire woman's death on St. John in the Virgin IslandsVictim of fatal stabbing in Durham was GOP activist, attorneyChristie beating everyone but Trump in New Hampshire GOP presidential primary poll Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsVisiting The Care Farm in HollisMarch on Washington 60th anniversaryGail Singer Blood DriveMahrajan 2023 in ManchesterConverted bus to the rescue6 millionth fan at the Fisher Cats gameVintage Volkswagen car show in Deerfield.We Are One Festival in ManchesterSunflowers in KingstonPiscataqua Powwow in Portsmouth Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT