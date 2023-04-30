GREEN’S GRANT -- For 40 springs, Nat Putnam has helped clear snow from the 7.6-mile-long Mt. Washington Auto Road. This year's effort has been among the fastest ever, he said.
“We had an ice-free, two-lane road last Friday (April 21),” Putnam said during an April 28 interview at the Auto Road’s maintenance garage. “We had some very good weather for that initial push. There were a lot of days when I could stand comfortably in a T-shirt and work.”
But last week Mount Washington -- which at 6,288 feet is the tallest peak in the Northeast and well known for having some of the worst, most changeable weather in the world -- welcomed another foot of fresh snow.
Most of the new stuff was immediately dealt with, though some remained at the summit on April 28 when Putnam, behind the wheel of an unchained 4x4 pickup, took a reporter up to the end of the Auto Road and back down without incident.
On that day, the weather over Mount Washington was spectacular, with Putnam marveling at the lack of wind. High winds and Mount Washington are largely synonymous. The highest wind speed ever recorded by human-maintained equipment -- 231 mph -- was recorded there on April 12, 1934.
Thanks to the prevailing winds, snow drifts pile up on the north northeast part of the mountain -- and therefore on the Cragway Drift section of the Auto Road.
In his time as a member of the Auto Road’s road crew, Putnam has seen snow as high as 35 feet in the Cragway Drift and 20 feet elsewhere.
Putnam, who has spent the past 28 winters working at Cannon Mountain, said the process of clearing the Auto Road typically begins in early April and can last into mid-May.
First, the Auto Road’s snowcat removes the bulk of snow and ice and is followed up the Auto Road by a steamer crew, which uses pressurized hot water to clear snow and ice out of the 109 culverts beneath the road, and then a backhoe and road grader, Putnam said.
The overall idea, he explained, is to work in small sections so as to minimize the potential damage that could be caused to the paved Auto Road by the snowcat’s tracks, and to a lesser extent, by the chained tires of the vehicles coming up behind it.
Although it takes hours or maybe a day to clear some sections of the Auto Road, the clearing of the Cragway Drift is often a multi-day task. This year, Putnam said the snow in the Cragway Drift was about 25 feet deep.
Still, Putnam said, “what was unusual is we didn’t encounter many difficulties in opening it (the Auto Road) up.
“There wasn’t that much ice under the snow … at all,” he said, and the steamer team encountered “relatively few frozen culverts.” In an average year, about 30% of culverts will be frozen, he said, but in 2023, it was about 15%.
Putnam cautioned that while the Auto Road is technically cleared, it is still not open to visitors: "We’re not out of the woods yet.”
He recalled one season when the Auto Road was expected to open on May 1. “We got a series of storms in May that dropped 8 feet of snow and areas, like the Cragway Drift, were almost refilled.”
“I think we made Memorial Day” for an opening date that year, he said.
Marketing and Brand Manager Meghan Moody Schwartz said the Auto Road plans to open, weather permitting, for weekend drive-yourself trips on May 13. Daily operations, which included guided van tours, are to start May 27.
In recent years, Schwartz said, the road-clearing has become its own attraction, with visitors coming for Spring Adventure Tours. Those tours are offered on weekends, when the road crews are not working, but what they’ve done to date can be viewed.