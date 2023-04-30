GREEN’S GRANT -- For 40 springs, Nat Putnam has helped clear snow from the 7.6-mile-long Mt. Washington Auto Road. This year's effort has been among the fastest ever, he said.

“We had an ice-free, two-lane road last Friday (April 21),” Putnam said during an April 28 interview at the Auto Road’s maintenance garage. “We had some very good weather for that initial push. There were a lot of days when I could stand comfortably in a T-shirt and work.”