NORTH CONWAY — Heading into a second summer season complicated by COVID-19, a handful of Granite State attractions say peace of mind is one of the best amenities they can offer in 2021.
Last year was a learning curve that had industry officials, residents and tourists navigating more structured policies — everything from temperature checks at entrances to reduced crowd sizes and advance registration.
Conway Scenic Railroad Marketing and Events Manager Brian Solomon said that in 2020 the railroad built compartmentalized cars and installed clear plastic curtains in dining cars to keep guests separated.
“In the course of eight days, we had to re-engineer our entire plan,” he said, and while the effort “wasn’t completely seamless,” it was effective. Soloman said the CSRR recorded no instances of COVID-19.
Overall, last year was a good one for the CSRR, which is up and running for 2021. Solomon said railroad matched what they did in 2019, and he hopes that ridership will increase this year.
Jeb Boyd is general manager and CEO of NH-Fun, which operates Whale’s Tale Waterpark and Alpine Adventures in Lincoln.
“We didn’t know how the consumers would react” to coming to an attraction in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, said Boyd. “But, lo and behold, they came and supported us.”
“People found an escape in coming to the mountains. We were able to put tens of thousands of people collectively without incident,” Boyd said.
Still, capacity restrictions forced the shut down and then sale of NH-Fun’s Candia Springs Adventure Park.
Like his colleagues in the attractions industry, Boyd said his company “learned from last year.”
Visitors to the Lincoln sites — Alpine Adventures is open now and Whales Tales is scheduled to open in June — need to make reservations, wear masks, get their temperatures checked at the entrance and answer some questions.
Reservations=more space
In the past, attractions hadn’t emphasized online registration for fear of pushback from visitors.
But many customers are seeing value in more space and fewer lines, and from an operational standpoint, attractions have a much better idea of expected attendance on a given day.
A few miles west of Lincoln, Kate Wetherell, operations manager at Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves in North Woodstock, said that’s key in figuring out what staffing will be needed from day to day.
On a typical Saturday in August before COVID-19, visitors sometimes had to wait in line to access certain boulder caves.
“But during the 2020 season, visitors did not feel crowded or the need to rush through their adventure,” she said.
Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves is set to open on May 7 and it is looking to make up for last year’s late start and 40% decrease in attendance, said Wetherell.
Story Land in Glen also opened later in 2020, with a limited number of guests permitted in order to “reduce high touch points,” said Lauren Hawkins, director of marketing there.
Still, by mid-August through Labor Day, the park was booked up.
Story Land is currently “in a normal reopening phase,” though health-and-safety measures will remain in place for 2021. Advance reservations will be required, except for season pass holders, who can visit whenever they would like, Hawkins said.
Charyl Reardon, the president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said member attractions have been working continuously to adjust their operations.
Reardon stressed that visitors need to plan ahead, “because there will be times, especially weekends, when attractions will reach their capacity limit and no additional tickets will be sold on those days.”
Santa’s Village spokesman Jim Miller said he’s looking forward to starting up operations on Memorial Day weekend and running right into December, as they normally do. The Jefferson park also will host a Jolly June FEASTival on multiple dates in June.
Based on current state guidelines, Miller said one activity that will remain off limits is whispering Christmas wishes directly to Santa.
But among the good news at Santa’s Village is that small groups of face-mask wearing guests will be able to enter the Reindeer Rendezvous.