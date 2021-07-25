JIM CRUICKSHANK LED the way through the narrow corridor of an 18th-century farmhouse and back to the office where two local doctors practiced their calling. While some of the tools of the trade were standard fare such as exam tables and eye charts, he took care to point out a dentist’s black examining chair tucked into an alcove. “The old doctor even did a bit of dentistry,” he said, adding, “there were no dentists in the area until 1930.”
Doctors, dentists, pharmacists, farmers. The lives of Dr. Edwin Remick and his son, Dr. Edwin Crafts Remick, spanned a century of growth and change in rural New Hampshire. Thanks to a bequest from the “young doctor,” their home and farm are available for education and entertainment.
A generational family farm
Cruickshank, program manager for the Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, said the Tamworth acreage has been in the Remick family since 1790. They began living in the white farmhouse, later christened the Captain Enoch Remick House, and the land was occupied by Remicks and their descendants until 1993.
“It is,” Cruickshank said, “a generational family farm.”
Enoch’s fourth son, John, a shipwright and joiner, was the first Remick to live on the farm, Cruickshank noted.
The first “Doc Remick,” Edwin, was born in 1866. He grew up in Tamworth and attended the University of Vermont Medical School. He moved back to Tamworth in 1894, purchased the homestead from an aunt, and got busy with the dual careers of medicine and farming.
Dr. Edwin Remick was the only doctor in the area, and as such, was called upon to do just about everything, according to Cruickshank. That “everything” ranged from births to broken bones, the odd bit of dentistry, and compounding his own medications. He also did house calls, going on foot, by snowshoe or on horseback, Cruickshank noted. And until a professional veterinarian moved into the area, he treated the occasional animal.
Edwin Remick lost his wife when young Edwin was only 7, and the boy grew up close to his father. Edwin Remick didn’t want his son to be a physician. But the boy had seen too much of the good, along with the bad, and he followed his father into the profession. There was a brief period where their practices overlapped.
Edwin Crafts Remick, who died in 1993, also made house calls, with Cruickshank noting that he had to buy a new Buick every other year. During the Second World War, he asked for and received extra rubber rations for tires.
Seeing the doctor
Their examination room is preserved in the Captain Remick house, with the brass plate still on Edwin Crafts Remick’s desk. A lab coat hangs on a mannequin. The infamous dental chair sits between the exam room and the pharmacy, where bottles and a “formulary” still grace the shelves. A large square room, once the family’s dining room, serves as a history of medicine through the 20th century. While the Doctors Remick lived in and served the country, they kept up with advances, Cruickshank said. “There was nothing ‘backwoods’ about them.”
But the exhibit does reflect its times, Cruickshank added. “A doctor’s visit in 1894,” he said, “cost 50 cents.”
There was no waiting room, Cruickshank noted. A few chairs in the hallway served the first-comers, and the others crowded in on the stairs to the second floor.
A working farm today
The complex also features flower, herb and vegetable gardens; goats, cattle (both beef and dairy), pigs, chickens and sheep; a miniature horse named Sadie, a favorite of the staff; and a sugar house. Dr. Edwin C. Remick ran a dairy and had the first pasteurization system north of Rochester, Cruickshank said.
And it is still a working farm. Director Cara Sutherland noted that the farm raises its own meat, eggs, hay and harvests its own maple syrup. The food is sold through a CSA or in the Museum Shop, she said.
The total property covers 500 acres, including woodlots and hayfields, Sutherland said, adding that the public area of the farm is about 120.
Preserving the estate
When the “young” Dr. Remick knew his time was limited, he made a bequest in his will. “He wanted the estate preserved,” Sutherland said. “He wanted these stories to be told.”
The bequest plus the sale of farm products allows the Remick Museum and Farm to be self-sufficient, Cruickshank observed. “At the height of COVID-19, we didn’t have to worry about losing revenues,” he said.
But they’re still careful. “We are not open in the same way we have been,” Cruickshank said.
The museum building and medical office are offered by pre-scheduled tour only, he said. The store is currently closed, but the staff can arrange curbside pickup for Remick produce.
But the grounds are open for from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Families are free to come, wander the farm and visit with the animals, by donation. Formal tours are $5 each, reserved in advance, with the exception of the “Goat Walk” in the morning. “We take the goat kids on leashes and hike around the property,” Cruickshank said. Goat walks are $10 per person.
Cruickshank also offers interdisciplinary tours for homeschoolers, linking agriculture and history. And he’s looking forward to fall, when yellow buses of schoolchildren will once again pull up to the gate. He also does “sugar tours” in the spring, when the wood-fired boiler brews up the syrup.
“Both of the doctors did maple sugaring, and they were thrifty. They made their own equipment,” he said. “The younger doctor even built his own evaporator.”
The farm now uses a modern evaporator, he said, but it’s still heated by wood. And, he said, “We don’t have tubing. We collect the sap with buckets.”
One feels the Doctors Remick would have approved.
For more information, call 323-7591 or e-mail info@remickmuseum.org.