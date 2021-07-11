The 274th birthday of the father of the U.S. Navy was celebrated with cake, music, lawn games and free tours on Sunday at the John Paul Jones house in Portsmouth.
Jones, a hero of the American Revolution, spent time in Portsmouth and is believed to have rented a room at the house in 1777 during the building of the USS Ranger and again in 1781-82.
He is famous for uttering “I have not yet begun to fight” in a bloody naval battle in which he prevailed against a 50-gun British warship in 1779.
The house, a National Historic Landmark, was built in 1758.