HAMPTON - The Hampton Beach Village District is hosting its first Polka Fest at Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday, August 21 from 1:30 - 9:30 p.m. In addition to listening to, singing along and dancing to some of the best Polka Bands in the region, the Cascade Seaside Restaurant & Deck will be making Polish food designed for festival-goers (or anyone else who feels like having Polish food) on Sunday. Thank you to Laurie Sullivan at the Cascade Seaside Restaurant & Deck for helping us make this first festival a bit more unforgettable.
What's on the menu?
Pierogis
Creamy bacon and corn sauce, scallion, pickled onion
Golabki
Pork stuffed cabbage rolls, tomato sauce, pickled red onion
Grilled Kielbasa
Sauerkraut, yellow mustard, rice pilaf
"Adding a Polish food menu served at a nearby restaurant, the Festival really steps things up and helps us to look forward to a second year, perhaps with more restaurants jumping in to make their own offerings for the day," said Lisa Martineau, co-marketing director for the Hampton Beach Village District.
The Hampton Beach Village District would also love to see folks come in traditional dress or costume and plan to participate in traditional Polka Dancing. Chuck Rage, chairman of the Hampton Beach Village Precinct said, "We are very excited to be hosting this event. People of Polish descent love to celebrate their culture and share it with everyone. We are hoping in the future to celebrate different cultures and great traditions."
With that in mind, there are three bands performing on the Seashell Stage, starting at 1:30 p.m. Opening the show is a band out of Cape Cod, the Polka Beetbox Band. Led by Dan Blajda, also known as "Polka Dan," the band plays a variety of European village tunes, some of which date back hundreds of years in Polka Dan's family. Expect lots of laughs, some sing-alongs, and a very entertaining show.
Later in the afternoon, Eastern Sound will take the stage. Although they are from the Seacoast, they have traveled all over North America playing many polka festivals, folk festivals, including the Lowell Folk Festival and Connecticut's "Polkabration," the longest running Polka Festival in the country. Eastern Sound has been performing together for 46 years and has been named the top polka band in New Hampshire. They've appeared on ABC TV, NH Crossroads, WMUR and several PBS specials. John Sobczak, a founding member of the band, said that polka festivals are a good time to sing-along with the bands and music.
"They provide great family entertainment," he said, adding that he is "very excited the band is to be performing with the other bands" on the schedule. That includes the headlining band, the Grammy-nominated Maestro's Men, who also have members who have been inducted into the Polka Hall of Fame, along with receiving too many awards from the International Polka Association Music Hall of Fame Awards in Chicago to count. This lineup is exciting for the new entertainment director at the beach, Amanda Morneault, who is of Polish descent and doesn't want to see old traditions die.
"So the hope is to bring this to a new generation, one that will appreciate the spirit of the event," she said.
There may be other surprise on the itinerary too, Martineau explained.
"Although at this time we have not yet secured a dance instructor, we are working to find one that will come in during the day and teach some polka. If not, we hope that anyone who knows how to polka will share their skills on the dance floor," she said. "We expect to have some giveaways too, and of course we hope that attendees will dance and sing along, or even wear traditional dress. That will be at the heart of the prizes. So be prepared to come and dance or dress for the event."
The Polka Fest will take place at the Seashell Stage at the center of Hampton Beach. Admission is free. The festival is paid for and hosted by the Hampton Beach Village District. Please visit their website's page on "Polka Fest" for additional information: https://hamptonbeach.org/events/polka/.