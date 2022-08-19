Seashell Stage

The Seashell Stage at Hampton Beach.

 Hampton Beach Village District

HAMPTON - The Hampton Beach Village District is hosting its first Polka Fest at Hampton Beach, NH on Sunday, August 21 from 1:30 - 9:30 p.m. In addition to listening to, singing along and dancing to some of the best Polka Bands in the region, the Cascade Seaside Restaurant & Deck will be making Polish food designed for festival-goers (or anyone else who feels like having Polish food) on Sunday. Thank you to Laurie Sullivan at the Cascade Seaside Restaurant & Deck for helping us make this first festival a bit more unforgettable.

What's on the menu?

Seashell stage