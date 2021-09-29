Jenny Gardner will always have a special place in her heart for the fry pan toss.
As the name implies, the goal of the competition at the 144th Deerfield Fair is to fling a cast iron pan as far as possible.
In 2018, Bub Gardner was measuring a throw when he summoned Jenny to help.
“I was thinking, ‘Why can’t he measure this himself?’” she recalled. “Then he got down on one knee in front of the crowd and proposed to me.”
When Bub was a boy, his father, Junior Gardner, participated in horse-pulling competitions throughout the region and would bring Bub and Bub’s sister, Ginger. The siblings took care of the horses.
“My memory of the fair is time spent with my kids,” said Junior, 82, a former artesian well driller. “We had a good time, an awful good time.”
More than 100,000 people are expected to come through the gates in the four-day run of what is billed as “New England’s Oldest Family Fair.”
The fair, which begins Thursday, also includes a horse show, a largest pumpkin competition, a magic show, a pig scramble, sheepdog herding displays, agricultural and livestock areas, a woodsman contest, the Flying Wallendas high-wire show and the Miss Deerfield contest.
In many ways, young people are the heart and soul of the country fair. They display livestock, participate in events, provide a labor force and a customer base.
Bub Gardner became a farrier and met his future wife after she left a career in fiber optics and began working with horses.
“I fell in love and married my farrier,” Jenny Gardner said. She is a director with the Equine Immersion Project, which uses horses to provide support to service members and their families.
Chucking the skillet
There’s no guarantee romance will be in the air at this year’s fry pan toss, but there will certainly be plenty of flying skillets. The contest, which is limited to women 18 and older, starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Required in-person registration begins at 2:30 p.m.
Like any athletic competition, there are rules. Accuracy counts. Any distance off the centerline will be subtracted from the overall length of a throw, measured from where the pan first touches down. Throws must be underhand and throwers will be disqualified if their foot crosses the starting line.
Jenny Gardner, who is superintendent of the event, said it’s not easy to guess who will be able to launch the 3½-pound pan the farthest.
“Usually it’s the person you never expect,” she said. “In 2019, there was a little chick from Connecticut, 5 feet tall, in her 20s, and she beat out some of the big bodybuilders and Roller Derby girls. In 2018, a woman in her 50s won. She was so humbled, she used the money to buy a wedding dress.”
Some throws may approach 60 feet. Grand prize is $250.
The pan is tossed by the handle. Some women chalk their throwing hand. Some are silent, others make a loud yell or grunt. Some are stationary, others take a running start.
“There have been a lot of comments on social media like, ‘Can you put my husband at the end so I can have a target?’” Gardner said.
The logo is Rosie the Riveter with a frying pan.
“What other event is out there in this country that is solely for adult women?” Gardner asked. “There are lots of things for kids and men, but this event unites women in competition.”
Another popular event at the fair requires a light touch on the controls of a piece of heavy equipment — an excavator.
Timed tasks include using the excavator bucket to snatch basketballs off cones and then drop them into a bucket.
In the final round, a bottle of milk is attached to the bucket and the goal is to pour the milk into a glass.
“They end up spilling a lot of it,” said organizer Cindy McHugh. “It’s fun. The big tough excavator guys get to test their skills.”
First place in the event at 1 p.m. Sunday is $500.
“It’s bragging rights,” McHugh said. “They rib each other and have a good time.”
McHugh has been going to the fair since she was a child. For her, it’s a time to renew friendships.
“I’ll see people, old classmates, old friends, that I’ll only see at the fair,” she said.