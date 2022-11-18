ENTER-ICE-CASTLES-NEW-HAMPSHIRE-OPEN-53-MLV.jpg

Tucked away in Lincoln, New Hampshire is an acre-sized Ice Castle. The castle is open for a few weeks in the winter and is illuminated at night, turning the ice into a light show. The castle features a small and large slides, a fountain, tunnels, towers and frozen thrones.

 Michelle Williams/MassLive
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season.

Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website.

