HAMPTON -- The waterslide that has towered over Hampton Beach and has attracted squealing children for generations is coming down.
After 36 years, the Cascade Waterslide will soon vanish from the seaside skyline as crews moved in this week to begin dismantling it.
“I don’t want to see this go. This was one of the main attractions for the kids,” Debbie DeMartino said as she stopped to watch the deconstruction Thursday afternoon.
The Lowell, Mass., woman said her family has been coming to Hampton Beach for many years and was saddened to learn that it would soon be gone.
The waterslide property, which sits along D Street just behind Ocean Boulevard, is owned by Hampton Beach Casino.
Company representatives couldn’t be reached for comment on the closure and the future plans for the property.
The waterslide was closed last year because of the pandemic, but Hampton Beach Casino’s website says the hope was to reopen this year.
Chuck Rage remembers the excitement on the beach when the waterslide opened in 1985.
“It was a new addition to the beach and it was great. It was iconic. There’s a lot of things that have been there a lot longer, but it was a personal thing for a lot of people,” said Rage, chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District and a Hampton selectman.
He described the waterslide as a “great attraction” in its day, but it was “getting a little tired.”
“I understand for the amount of business that it did it just wasn’t cost effective, so I think that’s one of the main reasons, but we’re going to miss it,” he said.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the waterslide was popular for many years with locals as well as visitors.
“People just really enjoyed staying on the beach, taking their kids onto the slide and visiting some of the local establishments while watching the kids go up and down slides. It’s going to be sadly missed by many just because it offered a great alternative to families that came to Hampton Beach rather than always bringing the kids down onto the beach,” Nyhan said.
The only other waterslides near the beaches are located several miles north at Water Country in Portsmouth.
Nyhan said he doesn’t know how the property might be redeveloped, but he said he hopes it doesn’t become another parking lot.
Nyhan said he would rather see another building that would serve as an attraction, such as another restaurant and/or retail stores.
“I would be very concerned if it was used for a condo location,” he said.
Several people who took advantage of Thursday’s spring-like temperatures by stopping by the beach noticed that work was underway to begin removing sections of the waterslide.
Jill Maguire of Kennebunk, Maine, had her camera in hand to document the moment.
“There will probably be a lot of broken-hearted kids this summer,” she said.