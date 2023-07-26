Above: Tattoo artist Dave Costella works on a black and white tattoo on a customer’s leg at Tattoo Angus/Spider-Bite Body Piercing in Manchester. At right, Simone Niles of New Boston, center, gets a new nose ring from Claudia Oliver as Olivia Davis watches.
Tattoo artist Dave Costella works on a black and white tattoo on a customer’s leg at Tattoo Angus/Spider Bite Body Piercing in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Mike Boisvert, general manager of Tattoo Angus/Spider-Bite Body Piercing in Manchester, organized this year’s Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester.
Tattoo artist Madison Stewart makes a sketch of a new tattoo for Ryan Egan of Manchester.
Mike Boisvert, general manager of Tattoo Angus/Spider Bite Body Piercing in Manchester, gives a close-up view at tattoos that spell out EST 1983 on his fingers.
Get inked, pierced or take in some wince-inducing entertainment at this weekend’s Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo.
Anyway you slice it, the event will leave its mark on downtown Manchester.
“We’re trying to pack in as much as we can,” said Mike Boisvert, general manager of Tattoo Angus/Spider-Bite Body Piercing, 179 Elm St., and organizer of the annual tattoo fest, which runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 700 Elm St.
A big draw at the event, which in the past has drawn up to 3,000 people over the multi-day celebration, are the daily tattoo contests. Categories range from floral pieces and portraits to horror-inspired art, as well as best sleeve, chest, back or best body suit. There also are prizes for best cover-up of a tattoo and best body piercing.
About 200 tattoo artists will be onsite throughout the weekend. They come from New Hampshire, Nevada, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Canada, Connecticut, Florida, Rhode Island and Ohio.
Boisvert isn’t a tattoo artist, but he’s certainly no stranger to the craft.
“I’m probably 75 percent covered head to toe. I have (tattoos on) my head, some small ones on my face, my hands, my back. I’ve been here for just under 20 years, so I’ve dabbled. When I was younger it was easier to get tattoos. Now I’m older and it hurts more,” Boisvert said laughing.
He crafts graphics for the expo’s social media and creates email blasts, promotional projects and even the design for the banner that stretches across Elm Street.
“One thing I like about a lot of artists in New Hampshire is that (they) really like to work with color. There are a lot of these really surreal type images. It’s cool to watch artists in-house (at Tattoo Angus) and at the expo.”
After canceling the event for two years during the pandemic and then returning last year to a scaled-back version, the expo is returning with an expanded program.
Even the entertainment lineup stretches the imagination and ups the ouch factor. That includes Verona Fink of Cenobyte Suspension and Doctor Finnegan’s Circus.
There also will be food vendors, a beer garden and a pin-up pageant.
Overall, tattoos are the main theme. Some people come to get inked there while others come to shop and browse vendors’ booths to get an idea of which artist they might want to commission at a later date.
Portrait work is popular and often serves as memorials or treasured reminders.
“I have my dog’s portrait tattooed on me. I also have Frank Sinatra — a tattoo that memorializes my grandfather and the bond we had,” Boisvert said.
Spider-Bite and Tattoo Angus, including owner Jon Thomas, whose dog Cooper died last January, have a soft spot for the Manchester Animal Shelter and continue to raise donations through the expo and other efforts.