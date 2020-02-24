Rising costs and the increasing difficulty of getting volunteers to staff the annual Jaffrey Festival of Fireworks have forced organizers to call it quits.
For close to 30 years, the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and Atlas PyroVision Entertainment have staged the event at the Silver Ranch Airpark, bringing tens of thousands to people to town.
Late last week, the chamber, Atlas and Silver Ranch officials met and decided to turn out the lights.
Festival chair Cathy Furze and Steve Pelkey, with Atlas, said in a Monday email response to questions that the event's cost has risen to more than $100,000, with about 30% to 40% of that spent on addressing public safety.
“Then there is insurance, fencing, advertising, porta-potties, sound, equipment rental (generators and lights), paid services to nonprofits, etc.,” Furze and Pelkey said in the email.
The event also has struggled to attract the 70 to 80 volunteers needed to put on the show, even paying some people in recent years, Furze and Pelkey said.
“We started some years ago to encourage volunteers by paying them for certain tasks such as no parking signs and cleanup during and after the festival,” they said in the email.
The festival had been the chamber’s main fundraiser, with the revenue going toward projects like the purchase of the chamber’s current property, the purchase of railroad property for the Jaffrey Rails to Trails and gifts for needy children through the Santa’s House program.
When the event started, it brought in about $25,000 a year. That has fallen to $7,000 in recent years, Furze and Pelkey said.
“When you spend so many hours all year long preparing for a much smaller payoff, it no longer has become a viable fundraiser,” they said.
The chamber is looking to replace the fundraiser with smaller, less costly events. The chamber plans to put on a fireworks show for Jaffrey’s 250th Jubilee celebration this year.
The fireworks festival was cancelled in 2012 after an anonymous threat of violence targeting people at the festival concerned the organizers enough to call it off. There was also no festival in 2013, though the event returned in 2014 and 2015, taking place at the Cheshire Fairground in Swanzey. It made its return to the Silver Ranch Airpark in 2016.