BERLIN — Despite a wetter than normal mud pit, the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree, formerly known as the Jericho ATV Festival, followed a strong debut in 2022 with an even more successful event this year.
Along with activities in Berlin both evenings, the event began Friday and culminated on Saturday at Jericho Mountain State Park, which features 80 miles of trails for motorized adventures. The Jericho trails tie into the larger system of ATV trails in Coos County.
Purchased from the City of Berlin, Jericho Mountain was built by the state as a place where visitors could come ride snowmobiles, trail bikes and all-terrain vehicles.
Sponsored by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 Journey to Jericho represented “another fantastic year” in the books, wrote Paula Kinney, the chamber director, on the chamber’s Facebook page Sunday.
Although she didn’t quantify attendance, it was good, according to people at the Journey, among them Berlin native Bobby Rodrigue.
“We’re thinking this was our biggest Saturday” in the combined history of the Jericho events, said Rodrigue, who helped handle admissions to the event. “We’ve never seen this many people on a Saturday.”
The Journey to Jericho and its predecessor, he said, are “huge for our economy” and help to financially support not only Berlin, but the surrounding communities as well.
As much as the event appeals to riders from away, it is also cherished by the locals, said Rodrigue.
“We ride ATVs, we ride sleds. We ride,” Rodrigue summed up.
Asked to describe the Journey to Jericho to someone who might be unfamiliar with it, Rodrigue, as he did last year, compared the event to Sturgis Motorcycle Week in South Dakota, which is taking place now through Aug. 13.
Sturgis is considered to be the largest motorcycle rally in the world, whereas Laconia Motorcycle Week, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in June, is the oldest.
“We are the Sturgis of ATV’s,” Rodrigue declared, before decamping from Jericho Mountain to volunteer at an event-related concert at Heritage Park on the Androscoggin River.
Unlike in 2022, the weather was “perfect,” he said, “no dust.”
“Last year, we were in the 90s (temperature-wise) and dying,” said Rodrigue, but Saturday was sunny but delightfully cool.
Chris Lavigne of Milan and Nick Cordwell of Gorham agreed that the weather, with the exception of Friday when it rained, was just right for an ATV gathering. Lavigne noted that the rain made the mud pit they were overseeing “a little wet.”
Employees of Wintergreen Landscaping of Berlin, Lavigne and Cordwell were among a dozen people from the company who kept the mud pit open and ready for competition, including so-called “grudge matches” on Friday and Saturday.
Wet mud “makes for a faster run,” Lavigne explained. He and Cordwell said they would work to increase the number of competitors for the 2024 event, but Cordwell pointed out that nonetheless “We’ve been pulling in a pretty good crowd.”
Craig Rennie, the chief of the NH Bureau of Trails, said Journey to Jericho attendees were receptive to the outreach his agency was doing there.
Last year, some 44,000 ATVs were registered in New Hampshire, Rennie said, with the bulk of the $59 registration fee going to the Trails Bureau for grant-in-aid to ATV clubs for trail maintenance, and to the Fish and Game Department for law enforcement and safety education.
Snowmobile registration fees are similarly split in an effort to promote riders to join clubs, which do the lion’s share of maintaining trails.
Statewide, there are about 1,000 miles of ATV trails, with the bulk — some 800 miles — located in Coos County, said Rennie.
He said 80% of both snowmobile and ATV trails are on private land and that “some landowners don’t like them (ATVs)” but that view is changing in a positive direction.
Part of that change is due to legislation to lessen the noise and dirt kicked up by ATVs on the trails, while this year the Trails Bureau is joining with Fish and Game to hopefully address, through law, “inexperience and speed,” which Rennie said are the biggest factors in ATV accidents.
Rennie would like to see ATV riders receive more training before getting on the trails.
Clint Savage, the District 1 supervisor for the Trails Bureau, said the sport of ATV riding is still growing in New Hampshire, “but slowly,” with Rennie adding that ATV riders increasingly include families and senior citizens.
Some ATVs now cost upwards of $60,000, said Savage.
“The machines are getting more advanced and sophisticated,” said Rennie. “They have air conditioning, power windows, more horsepower and lift kits for rock climbing, and even touch GPS,” he said.