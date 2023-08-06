ATV festival
Buy Now

ATV riders take to the mud pit during the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BERLIN — Despite a wetter than normal mud pit, the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree, formerly known as the Jericho ATV Festival, followed a strong debut in 2022 with an even more successful event this year.

Along with activities in Berlin both evenings, the event began Friday and culminated on Saturday at Jericho Mountain State Park, which features 80 miles of trails for motorized adventures. The Jericho trails tie into the larger system of ATV trails in Coos County.

ATV festival
Buy Now

A rider takes part in the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree.
ATV festival
Buy Now

This rider had no issues with the mud pit at the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree.
ATV Festival
Buy Now

Riders take to the trails during the Journey to Jericho — ATV Jamboree.