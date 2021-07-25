IT TAKES A LOT of gear, organizing and planning to embark on an outdoor adventure, but now you can leave those chores to the professionals at Effortless Adventure, a rental camping/backpacking gear and adventure tourism outfitter in Plymouth.
Founded by Louis DeAngelis, a graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University) where he studied recreation management as well as marketing, EA provides everything needed to execute an “effortless” adventure.
“We offer specific rental packages for small groups of up to six ranging from our ‘Just the Basics’ option, to ‘The Complete Package,’’’ he said.
A ‘Just the Basics’ option includes tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, headlamps, and camp chairs. With an upgrade to ‘The Complete Package,’ adventurers receive all of the aforementioned items plus a two-burner camp stove, cooler, and everything required to cook and eat, including pots, pans, plates, silverware, mugs, corkscrew, lighter and more.
“We find that the easiest way to ruin a camping trip is to forget something, so we try to take that out of the equation for our customers so they have everything they need,” he said. “We can also cater to larger groups with custom packages looking to camp with upwards of 70 to 80 people at a time.”
For individuals who may already have some gear, EA offers a la carte rentals on individual items.
“This is also great if you are an avid camper bringing along friends for the first time,” he added. “You can rent the few items you may not have for them to borrow.”
New in 2021, EA now offers an additional package option, ‘Hut Packages,’ through a new partnership with the Appalachian Mountain Club in which people can stay in one of their many backcountry huts.
“These options are great for those looking to experience a very unique stay deep in the White Mountain National Forest,” he noted.
DeAngelis, who now runs the operation with Tyler Weller, said Plymouth is the gateway to the White Mountain region.
“Whether you are headed north into Lincoln or Woodstock, the Kancamagus Highway, Franconia Notch and more, or west towards Rumney and Moosilauke, you’re going to drive right through Plymouth,” he explained.
More than rentals
Beyond their rentals, EA offers guided and self-guided adventures that are a great option for anyone looking to explore the area.
“Whether you are looking to rock climb, white water kayak, explore local breweries, waterfalls, high peaks and more, we have an adventure for everyone,” he said.
These adventures come with a digital itinerary, including digital maps, driving directions, local recommendations, swimming holes, and more.
“All of this is downloadable and can be used with or without cell service, which can be important in certain parts of the White Mountains,” he said.
Who uses EA?
DeAngelis said their customers come from throughout Southern New England, including Boston, Rhode Island and Connecticut and beyond, even New York City.
“We also have many customers from right here in New Hampshire, including Nashua, Manchester, Portsmouth and Concord,” he said.
Generally, EA customers are new to camping.
“We provide a lot of information with everything that we offer to make sure that folks are prepared for a not only fun, but safe and responsible visit to the White Mountains,” he said. “We also see a lot of visitors who don’t have the space to store camping gear in small apartments, or those flying into the area.”
How does it work?
He said the idea of rental camping gear came from his family while on a trip abroad.
“They flew into their destination wanting to camp and found a company renting gear,” he explained. “That company would drive around and deliver gear to your hotel room or Airbnb the night before your trip and pick it up from you afterward.”
He said an ensuing discussion with a friend led to the logistical framework behind EA.
“A customer books their gear rental or adventure online,” said DeAngelis. “The morning of their trip, they receive a text message with a door code and a locker code.”
When they arrive at EA’s pick-up facility, they enter their code and have access to pick up all their gear at a time convenient to them. Upon returning from their trip, customers drop the gear back in the same exact locker from which they picked it up.
In looking to the future, DeAngelis said they are excited to continue to “help those who you would not view as traditional campers get outdoors.”
“Unless you have a mentor or family who do these sorts of things, getting started (in camping and outdoor adventure) is not easy,” he said. “Being able to be that mentor or stepping stone for different folks to help increase the accessibility for these sorts of activities is extremely important. The outdoor industry as a whole has a lot of work to do in this area in the future.”
To learn more about EA, visit effortlessadventure.com.