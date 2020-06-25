The state has supplied an additional 50 trash bins to Hampton Beach in hopes of preventing a repeat of a garbage problem that nearly swamped the beachfront last weekend.
The bins have been placed along Ocean Boulevard, which became littered with trash after a busy weekend, the effects of which were compounded by a shortage of workers to clean it up.
The problem became so severe that beach business owners, local officials and residents turned out to help deal with the mess.
“It’s been an all-hands response, which we really appreciate,” said Brent Wucher, spokesman for the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation.
Wucher said the state is trying to hire more workers to clean up beaches and public restrooms and do other grounds work.
The state, which usually hires about 38 seasonal employees to keep the beach area clean, currently has nine.
Wucher said the state was able to rely on Chinese students last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the visa exchange program that allowed foreign students to work in the U.S.
“It’s put us at a severe staff shortage,” Wucher said.
Finding help also has proven difficult because many people still are collecting sizable unemployment benefits and others have health and safety concerns.
“We’re looking for people for all positions along the Seacoast, 16 years and up,” Wucher said.
In the meantime, the state has hired a contractor to handle the trash cleanup. The contractor provided the additional bins.
The state is responsible for trash cleanup on the boulevard’s east side. The town takes care of trash on the west side until 3 p.m., when the state takes over.
Raking to clean up litter in the beach sand also has been an issue because piping plovers created a nest with four eggs in an area that’s usually teeming with sunbathers, Wucher said.
The plovers, a federally threatened and state-endangered bird, also have temporarily halted plans for weekly fireworks in July. Wildlife officials have said the fireworks will have to wait until the eggs hatch and the newborn plovers fly away.