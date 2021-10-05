Volunteer Ken Copeland inspects model planes at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire. All are welcome to a Volunteer Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to learn more about volunteering at the non-profit museum, located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H. For more info, call (603) 669-4820 or visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org.
LONDONDERRY — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is hosting a volunteer open house on Oct. 19.
“Volunteering at the Aviation Museum is a rewarding way to give back to the community, and help light the spark of aviation in people young and old,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director. “As a side benefit, volunteers become part of a family that can lead to new friendships and opportunities.”
The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become aerospace pioneers, Rapsis said.
“As a non-profit, we depend on volunteers to carry out our mission, so everyone has the potential to make a big difference,” he said.
Those attending the 7 to 8:30 p.m. event at the museum can meet current volunteers and learn about the many ways to help.
For the museum’s main exhibit floor, volunteers greet guests at the front desk, lead tours, and help staff the gift shop.
For the museum’s historical archive, volunteers help evaluate donations, catalog items, and help researchers.
For the education outreach program, volunteers help inspire young people of all ages about the physics of flight and the wonders of aviation.
For administration, volunteers help with memberships, fundraising, communications, and building maintenance.
Technically-minded volunteers help with the museum’s IT systems; those with aviation experience manage the museum’s Elite Flight Simulator, although anyone can be trained to operate it.
Those with mechanical or engineering experience may be interested in helping the Aviation Museum’s innovative student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology.
Volunteers are also needed to help with special events year-round, such as the Aviation Museum’s annual car show, fundraising gala, and more.
The open house will take place at the museum, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. Face coverings will be required; the facility is compliant with all local and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
If you plan to attend, call (603) 669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or send an e-mail to ldearborn@nhahs.org.