Life along Seacoast beaches is beginning to return to normal now that Ocean Boulevard in Hampton has reopened and parking restrictions in other coastal towns have been lifted.
State and local maintenance crews removed the northbound detour on Ocean Boulevard Tuesday morning that shifted traffic to Ashworth Avenue. The change was made at the start of the summer to create a “walking mall” along a section of Ocean Boulevard that allowed for more social distancing at the beach.
With Ocean Boulevard now fully reopened, Ashworth Avenue is back to being a one-way street.
On Wednesday morning, maintenance crews from the state Department of Transportation also removed the traffic control devices that were used to restrict parking on Routes 1A and 1B in North Hampton, Rye and Seabrook.
The routes have returned to the normal parking pattern that existed before the coronavirus pandemic hit and officials decided to restrict spaces to limit visitors during the summer months.
“No parking” signs will be removed and drivers are being encouraged to park in designated areas.