Charlie St. Clair, the first and only executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, along with Jennifer Anderson, the deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, pose recently for a photo in front of the iconic Weirs Beach sign
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson and Executive Director Charlie St. Clair are the longtime leaders of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.
As bikers roll into Laconia for the 100th edition of Motorcycle Week that began Saturday, the popular pilgrimage shows no signs of running out of gas anytime soon.
“As long as motorcycles are permitted on highways, there will always be people riding them,” said Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association since 1991.
By extension, St. Clair said, there will always be riders who want to congregate and celebrate that experience.
Who they are and what they ride may change, but their reasons for coming to Laconia won’t.
The event’s widespread appeal often has been linked to the fact that New Hampshire has great riding roads and — compared to the other big annual motorcycle rallies in Daytona, Florida, and Sturgis, South Dakota — outstanding scenery, too.
At the core of Motorcycle Week is money, and lots of it. Not just for business owners and property owners who host events or vendors on their land, but for the state of New Hampshire, which enjoys a sizable spike in taxes collected because of the event, St. Clair said.
For that reason, “the state could do an awful lot more for this event,” said St. Clair, who is also a state representative from Laconia.
Previously, Motorcycle Week has received some money from the Division of Travel & Tourism, but there should be a lot more where that came from, he said.
Jennifer Anderson, the association’s deputy director since 1998, said the Department of Revenue Administration collects 14 taxes that make up 80% of the state’s general fund, and that many of them, including tolls, gas, meals and room rentals, are “affected” by Motorcycle Week.
In 2019, before the pandemic, the state’s tax revenues were $84.3 million in May, $196.7 million in June and $96.8 million in July.
“When I look at ... what significant event is happening in June, it’s Motorcycle Week,” she said.
Anderson knows what they would do with the money.
“How cool would it be if the Association actually had the funding to bring in a big-name act and have a concert that was at no charge to the riders?,” Anderson said. “That’s the kind of thing I envision… being able to reinvest in the rally.”
In Daytona Beach, rally funds were used to build a community center to house vendors during that city’s Bike Week, she said.
Sturgis, meanwhile, has the ability to raise its sales tax by 1% during the entire month of August, “with the revenue generated from that going back to the city” for the event.
Sturgis, widely considered to have the biggest crowds of the “Big Three” rallies, has a dedicated municipal department to oversee its rally, Anderson said, Sturgis has “a lot more property” for that rally than there is for Motorcycle Week in the Weirs.
In Laconia, “We have the boardwalk (on Lakeside Avenue), but that’s pretty much it” for city-owned property that can be used for Motorcycle Week, she said.
Another concern in the Weirs is that available land is being developed into high-end housing.
That, said Anderson, “is going to squeeze where we can host vendors.”
“I don’t know what the answer is — maybe utilizing Weirs Beach itself and utilizing more of Lakeside Avenue,” she said, though that would create a new set of challenges.