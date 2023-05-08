Rudy’s Rapid Transit Roller Coaster

JEFFERSON -- Visitors to Santa’s Village have one last summer to enjoy Rudy’s Rapid Transit roller coaster before the ride is retired from service in the fall.

The classic roller coaster has been at the children’s theme park since 1988, and the park’s 70th anniversary summertime season is scheduled to be the final run for Rudy’s Rapid Transit.