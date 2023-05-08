JEFFERSON -- Visitors to Santa’s Village have one last summer to enjoy Rudy’s Rapid Transit roller coaster before the ride is retired from service in the fall.
The classic roller coaster has been at the children’s theme park since 1988, and the park’s 70th anniversary summertime season is scheduled to be the final run for Rudy’s Rapid Transit.
The theme of Rudy’s Rapid Transit is to give riders the feel of flying with reindeer, like Santa does on his annual trip to deliver presents.
Rudy’s Rapid Transit was originally located in Hudson from 1981 through 1987 at Benson’s Animal Park (New England Playworld), where it was known as the Firefly Coaster. The ride was moved to Santa’s Village for the 1988 summertime season where it was renamed Rudy’s Rapid Transit.
Santa’s Village is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2023, and remains family owned and operated by the third and fourth generations of the family that created the park in 1953. Rudy’s Rapid Transit is a steel roller coaster, and was manufactured by Germany’s Zierer amusement ride company as its large Tivoli model.
“It’s a really fun family ride and it’ll be a little sad to see it go. At the same time, as we saw a few years ago when we replaced the original Great Humbug Adventure with a beautiful modern dark ride, a ride retirement can give us a real chance to improve. We’ll enjoy one more summer of pure joy, family style, with Rudy’s coaster, and we’ll share news about improvements for future seasons soon,” said Santa’s Village spokesperson Jim Miller.
Santa’s Village summertime season is scheduled for every weekend from May 27 through October 22, and every day from mid-June through late-August.