LOUDON
Tailgate parties may be a football fixture, but NASCAR fans take them to a whole new level.
At the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the party lasts for more than a week.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented camping at the track for NASCAR weekend last year, but this year it has been full speed ahead. Camping areas opened July 10 and will close at noon Monday, the day after the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
On Thursday, Steve Fletcher, of Foxborough, Mass., climbed atop his motorhome parked at a campsite near Turn Four of the 1.058-mile oval. A child waded in a kiddie pool nearby, and the track loomed large in the background.
“We’ve got a shower, TV, a satellite dish, a kitchen, a toilet. What we’ll do is we’ll set up our chairs here,” he said pointing to a spot on the white roof. “And we’ll bring a little TV up here and we’ll watch the race, we’ll see it on the TV.
“We’ll be mostly grilling stuff, burgers, dogs, steak tips, chicken. My wife makes a big pasta salad. In the morning we make eggs. Basically we’re at home. It’s just a little smaller.”
Gene Salvatore also plans to watch much of the race from the comfort of the roof of his 32-foot, Class A, self-contained motorhome.
He drives in from his home in Southbury, Conn., towing his car on a flatbed trailer. His wife, Maureen, and his chocolate Labrador, Maya, also are race fans and enjoy the festivities.
“We sit up on the roof and can see the whole track,” he said. “We’ll watch the race and then go inside and cool down. My wife is a great cook, so we’ll eat, have a few beers. We might spend some time in the grandstand, mosey on over there for a little while.”
The Salvatores have a friendly rivalry. He roots for Kevin Harvick, while she pulls for Kyle Busch. Fans often show their preference by proudly flying racing team flags.
They go to multiple races a year, at places like Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, and other tracks in Florida and Texas.
Salvatore has started a contest for campers, with a trophy for the most elaborate camping site.
His own site has pop-up tents, racing rugs, a 42-inch TV and an outdoor projection system.
“We have an outdoor screen, and we’ll watch race movies,” Salvatore said. “People stop and have a beer and watch racing and then will go on their way.”
He said a big draw of motor race/camping is the family time and new friends.
“Usually we go with a group of people,” he said. “You also make and meet a lot of new friends you’ll see the next time you go. You’ll never see each other outside the race weekend, but when you do meet again, it’s like seeing old long-lost cousins on a family vacation.”
Camping is a popular option. Three of the premium camping areas are sold out. Some spaces with full hookups cost more than $2,000 for the week. There are a half-dozen standard camping areas and even a tent camping area.
The track averages about 3,000 campers for the week. Many have not arrived yet.
Of course the main event is the race itself.
“People think it’s just cars going around in circles, but there is a lot more to it. It’s a team sport. The best way to experience it is to be there, to hear it, smell it, feel it and to listen to the drivers on scanners,” Salvatore said.
There will be many more fans in the grandstands this year. Last year’s race was postponed to Aug. 2 and capacity was limited to 35%. The track can hold 45,000.
Events that are back after a year’s absence include the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Whelen 100 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, both on Saturday.
NASCAR is emerging from a year of financial reversals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While it does not release figures, a report in the Sports Business Journal estimates NASCAR tracks saw a revenue drop estimated at more than $150 million.
Shannon Stephens, communications manager for the track, said fans and workers are welcoming a return to routine, which includes concerts, driver appearances and other activities.
NASCAR attracts an avid following, she said.
“The NASCAR fan is a very proud fan,” she said. “They get behind their driver or their team and are unafraid to show it.
“I tell people to give it a chance. Come to a race. The atmosphere is so exciting.”