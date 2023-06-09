Peter Makris Memorial Run

What started as a pledge to honor the patriarch of the NASWA Resort, the Peter Makris Memorial Run will be “The Official Kickoff” to the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, on Saturday, June 10.

This 17-year-old charity ride continues to offer the best riding experience in Laconia, thanks to the escort of state and local police, offering a “feet-up” ride through the Lakes Region’s scenic hills, lakes and small towns.