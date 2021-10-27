PORTSMOUTH — For a second year, Strawbery Banke Museum will stage a “Candlelight Stroll Under the Stars” three weekends in December.
“Although Candlelight Stroll is once again all-outdoors, this event remains a cherished holiday tradition for families,” said Lawrence J. Yerdon, the museum’s president and chief executive officer.
Visitors won’t be permitted to go inside the historic houses, but the lights, wreaths, role players and magic of the lit-up museum buildings and 10-acre grounds still make for a nostalgic holiday journey through holiday traditions in the historic Puddle Dock neighborhood.
Last year, the pre-set number of tickets for the retooled event were snapped up quickly.
Online-only ticket sales for the 2021 celebration start Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at strawberybanke.org.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 17, and free for children 5 and younger. Strawbery Banke members receive free or discounted tickets based on membership level.
This year’s outdoor stroll will take place Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Visitors stroll along candlelit pathways through the village, whose historic house exteriors are adorned with handmade decorations crafted from dried flowers and herbs from the museum’s gardens.
Along the way, visitors meet many Puddle Dock families as they prepare for the holidays and are greeted by costumed role players and performers sharing seasonal greetings.
Tickets also include the chance to view Ice Dance International’s Vintage Skaters, who perform at various times in the evening at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond, the museum’s outdoor ice-skating rink.
And look for the Grove of Holiday Trees, dozens of holiday trees decorated by members of the community and local businesses and organizations.