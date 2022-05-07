For 100 years, Polar Caves has been drawing tourists to Rumney for a day of scrambling around and through glacial rock formations.
For many, the attraction is a family tradition.
Dave Rose first explored the site as a 10-year-old in 1964, returned there with his wife and their kids in the early 2000s, and has plans to go back soon since Polar Caves, on Route 25, opens for its 100th season on Saturday, May 14.
“Even as a chubby adult I could get through the Lemon Squeeze and the Orange Crush,” two of the best-known and most challenging passageways at the Polar Caves, said Rose, who lives in New Hampton.
Edwin Collishaw opened the attraction in 1922, and according to park history, the name refers to the “polar breath” that emanates from the caves even on the hottest summer day.
Alex Templar, general manager of the attraction since 2020, said the popular historic site exists thanks to three elements: a glacier some 50,000 years ago, a fortunate discovery and the ability to monetize that discovery.
It’s thought that the caves — actually passageways, not caverns — were formed when a glacier tore off huge blocks of granite from Hawk’s Cliff and deposited them in a valley to the east.
The boulders formed nine “caves” — Polar Pinch, The Ice Cave, King Tut, Fat Man’s Misery, The Indian Council Chamber, The Bear’s Den, Devil’s Turnpike, and the aforementioned Orange Crush and Lemon Squeeze.
Lore has it that teenagers playing near the boulders discovered the caves — and the snow that stayed around longer than anywhere else — and that 22 years later, Collishaw, a local businessman, saw an opportunity to open it to the public.
Templar embellishes the history a bit, saying a teen — possibly Collishaw’s son “Junior” — found the snow and brought it to his father in a cap, presumably a baseball cap, and that the elder Collishaw had a eureka/New Hampshire Yankee moment, realizing that people from away would pay to see the novelty of snow out of season.
Though Collishaw soon sold the attraction to the Prescott family, which owns it to this day, Collishaw was right, said Templar. Tourists flocked via train to the Rumney Depot and then on to the Polar Caves.
On Aug. 27, Polar Caves officially will mark its 100th anniversary with family activities, live music, vendors and guided tours. Templar said he hopes to have members of both the Collishaw and Prescott families present for the festivities.
Family traditions
Rose said the Polar Caves was more than a great day trip for a Massachusetts kid whose family was spending the summer on Newfound Lake. At that stage of his life, “just going someplace,” was special, but this was an adventure. “A kid in caves? Can you get much funner than that? No, you can’t.”
At one point, the tour features 87 consecutive steps on an ascending boardwalk, and anyone going into a “cave” must be ready to squat and bend to get through it.
But there is “no belly crawling,” Templar said. And anyone who has mobility issues or doesn’t want to go through tight spaces can opt to take an easier route around it.
Rose is thinking of taking friends from Europe to the site when they visit next year.
On the Polar Caves’ Facebook page, Isabel Mercauto echoed Rose’s account of going there as a child and returning with her own kids.
“Now I go with my grandchildren, and I hope someday they take their children. What a wonderful experience,” Mercauto posted.
In general, Polar Caves is open weekends in May and early June, then daily from late June through August before scaling back in September and October.
Visitors can get walk-up tickets, but guests are encouraged to order tickets online at polarcaves.com. Doing so guarantees entry and reduces crowding.
“The park is very different from pre-COVID when guests would show up anytime and you’d have 600 to a thousand people” going in almost simultaneously, Templar said.