Jay LaPointe
NH State Police Sgt. Jay LaPointe works his way through the course Sunday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LOUDON — In what organizers hope will become an annual event, motorcycle officers from around the U.S. and Canada came to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway over the weekend to determine who is the best rider among them while raising money for needy children throughout New England.

“This has been on a team-goal list for years,” said a delighted David McGrath, who is the speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, of the Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge.

Kevin Dobson
NH State Police Trooper Kevin Dobson puts his motorcycle through the advanced course Sunday during the inaugural Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge at the NH Motor Speedway.