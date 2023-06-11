LOUDON — In what organizers hope will become an annual event, motorcycle officers from around the U.S. and Canada came to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway over the weekend to determine who is the best rider among them while raising money for needy children throughout New England.
“This has been on a team-goal list for years,” said a delighted David McGrath, who is the speedway’s executive vice president and general manager, of the Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge.
On Sunday, McGrath was a competitor in the novice class of the challenge, which was also open to expert civilian riders and to law enforcement.
Presented by Laconia Harley-Davidson, the challenge is a partnership between NHMS and Wakefield-based ProRider 603 and is the speedway’s all-new kickoff to Motorcycle Week at NHMS. Proceeds from the challenge will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.
Michele Cole, who with her husband, Jason McKenna, owns and operates ProRider 603, said this is the third year that their company has been teaching people how to “gain ultimate control” of their motorcycle by emulating the skills of motorcycle officers.
“We teach people how to ride like a motor officer,” she said.
Cole said 36 riders participated in the inaugural Top Cop for Kids Motorcycle Skills Challenge, including police officers from agencies in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada. Two NH State Troopers, Jay LaPointe and Kevin Dobson, represented the Granite State.
Because it was the first Top Cop Challenge, “We’re still working out the kinks,” said Cole.
Among the challenges was laying out two timed courses, entailing hundreds of traffic cones, on a 90,000-square feet piece of parking lot, just to the southeast of the Magic Mile grandstand.
Danielle Cyr, who is the director of Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire chapter, said the challenge exceeded expectations in terms of the number of participants and attendees, noting that the weather on Sunday was perfect, too.
‘“We’re always trying to find new, creative ways to raise money for children all over New England,” said Cyr, and the challenge seems to have fit the bill.
She said that in 2022, the speedway raised $142,000 for regional charities.
The challenge has engendered “a phenomenal response and we hope to continue it,” well into the future, said Cyr.
McGrath said the challenge was a great way to kick off the 100th Motorcycle Week in Laconia, which also coincides with the 100th running of the Loudon Class motorcycle race at the Speedway.
He said the secret to navigating the police course, which demands accuracy and speed, is simple.
“It’s technique, and once you learn the technique,” a rider can succeed on a course like that laid out at the speedway, said McGrath, adding, however, that learning takes time.