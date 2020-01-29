MEREDITH — More than 275 teams are scheduled to compete in the 11th annual New England Pond Hockey Classic that kicks off Friday on the ice of Lake Winnipesaukee at the head of Meredith Bay.
The three-day event annually attracts players from throughout the eastern seaboard and from as far away as California, eager to lace up their skates and hearken back to the pick-up games of their youth.
The puck will drop at 11:20 a.m. on Friday with early morning starts on Saturday and Sunday. Some 500 games will be played over the course of the weekend across 26 rinks set up at the head of Meredith Bay.
The tournament is open to adult teams in five different age divisions. Games are played in a four-on-four, no goalies, round-robin format, with small, 6-inch high goals.
Games are composed of two 15-minute halves with a 2-minute halftime. Games can end in a tie but, in the playoffs, a tie will switch to a sudden-death format.
Some of the more creative team names of teams registered to play include the Puck Bearers, the Winnipesaukee Whalers, the Stovepipe Lumberjacks, Hatrick Swayze and the Polish Embassy.
Established in the fall of 2009 by Scott Crowder, the tournament was a vision to partner his two passions, the sport of hockey and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Crowder, who grew up in a hockey family, the son of former Boston Bruin and college hockey coach Bruce Crowder, spent much of his time between the rink in the winter and the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in the summer.
Graduating with a degree in sport management and marketing from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, he was confident — with his education, prior knowledge of the hockey community and familiarity of the Lakes Region — that a big-time pond hockey tournament could flourish in the area. The event quickly earned a reputation for providing hockey enthusiasts with a traditional, nostalgic and competitive experience.
Crowder explained the small size of the goals discourages slap shots, and makes accuracy and passing a big part of the game. There are no referees, but rink monitors ensure that the “competitive spirit” doesn’t get out of hand. The competition levels range from “just for fun” to the hard core “open” division.
“It’s a throwback experience, like going back in time to hockey’s roots, to the real basics. People have a lot of good memories of pond hockey and that’s really how the game was born,” said Crowder, a college hockey standout.
Meredith is an ideal place for this type of event, said Crowder, noting Lake Winnipesaukee is just a two-hour drive from Boston and draws lot of players attracted to the old-time style of hockey many grew up playing on a neighborhood pond.
In 2014, the tournament switched from using rinks surrounded by snowbanks to using hard plastic boards anchored with brackets and spikes to keep rinks in place, and Crowder said the response was overwhelmingly positive.
‘’The players loved it and we decided that it’s a worthwhile investment,” he said.
As early as Monday, work crews descended on the ice of Meredith Bay to set up the white boards that are printing with the Pond Hockey Classic logo and the names of other prime sponsors.
The Greater Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce reports the event helps book area lodging establishments and boosts business at local eateries and retail establishments. The tournament has proven equally as popular with spectators as players, and the downtown area becomes crowded with onlookers, helping create a festive atmosphere on the ice.
The Pond Hockey Classic comes right before the Great Rotary Fishing Derby that will be held next weekend. The derby is closely followed by February school vacation, which traditionally brings families to the Lakes Region looking for activities, tourism officials say.
lakesnews@unionleader.com