Pumpkin Festival lights up Milford Oct 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 Updated 21 min ago 1 of 5 Buy Now Julie Fraize of Nashua takes photos with scarecrows with her twins Skylar, left, and Anya at Jacques Memorial School during the annual Milford Pumpkin Festival on the Oval Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Erica Dahal of Bedford videos her brother, Sam, at the Milford Pumpkin Festival Sunday as he checks out the first-place pumpkin weighing 1,695 pounds and grown by Barry LeBlanc of Merrimack. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Alice Adair, 2, of Dover and her sister, Amelia, 5, take a food break during the Milford Pumpkin Festivall. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Dustin and Tone Grochala of Milford pose in front of Milford Pumpkin Festival sign with daughters, Ellyanne, 9, and Evangeline, 10, on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Milford High senior Kameryn Stratton, left, as "Cat Maid" gets a caricature drawn by Kathy Ruiz Atherton of Bedford during the annual Milford Pumpkin Festival on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader The Milford Pumpkin Festival wrapped up three days of music, pumpkin carving and scarecrow making on Sunday.Much of the 32nd annual celebration took place on the Milford Oval, with the community lighting held Saturday evening at the bandstand.The event was kicked off by the arrival of the Milford Pumpkin Runner and highlighted by a haunted trail in Emerson Park.At Saturday's pumpkin weigh-in, first place went to Barry LeBlanc of Merrimack, who grew a 1,695-pound giant.