The Milford Pumpkin Festival wrapped up three days of music, pumpkin carving and scarecrow making on Sunday.

Much of the 32nd annual celebration took place on the Milford Oval, with the community lighting held Saturday evening at the bandstand.

The event was kicked off by the arrival of the Milford Pumpkin Runner and highlighted by a haunted trail in Emerson Park.

At Saturday’s pumpkin weigh-in, first place went to Barry LeBlanc of Merrimack, who grew a 1,695-pound giant.