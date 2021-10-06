Pumpkin People pay their annual visit to Jackson Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 4 A Pumpkin People display commemorating 9/11 is the Jackson Fire Department’s entry in the 2021 Return of the Pumpkin People. John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent The Inn at Jackson’s Star Wars-themed entry in the 2021 Return of the Pumpkin People features the never-ending battle between the light and dark powers of the Force. John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent The Red Fox Bar and Grille in Jackson salutes members of the military with its display. John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Pumpkin-headed groundsmen at Flossie’s General Store in Jackson work to keep the property clean. John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The self-guided tour in Jackson and the Mount Washington Valley is in its 37th year, with more than 50 displays in front of area businesses. It runs through Oct. 31.Maps are available at participating businesses and participants are asked to vote for their favorite.Ballots can be dropped off at any of the participating businesses or at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office.For maps and ballots or more information, call 978-580-0905 or email info@jacksonnh.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCMC nurses, doctor: 'We’re now the last line of defense'Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun chargesPandora Papers: Billions hidden beyond reachWire Belt moving to former Walmart building in BedfordManchester Memorial football game stopped after parking lot scuffle; police make one arrestDeveloper looks to put 305 apartments in Wellington Hill neighborhoodWentworth-Douglass Hospital ends legal action aimed at obese patientMan found dead in Concord home died of gunshot wounds to neck, chinState House Dome: Why weren't anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested?Executive Council cancels meeting after loud anti-vax protest Images Videos Collections2021 Deerfield FairMack Plaque 2021Thunder Over New HampshireGlendi 2021Granitecon 2021Manchester Primary Day 2021Bow vigil, Sept. 10Ouellette Memorial, Sept. 18Plymouth at Bow2021 Footrace for the Fallen Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT