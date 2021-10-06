The self-guided tour in Jackson and the Mount Washington Valley is in its 37th year, with more than 50 displays in front of area businesses. It runs through Oct. 31.

Maps are available at participating businesses and participants are asked to vote for their favorite.

Ballots can be dropped off at any of the participating businesses or at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office.

For maps and ballots or more information, call 978-580-0905 or email info@jacksonnh.com.